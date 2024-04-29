Asia-Pacific Smart Vineyard and Orchard Equipment Industry Research 2023-2028: Increased Adoption of Small Agrobots, AI & ML Transforming Production, Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Vineyard and Orchard Equipment Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific smart vineyard and orchard equipment market (excluding China) was valued at $470.0 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $724.8 million by 2028. The rising need for effective and sustainable agricultural methods is expected to drive the expansion of the smart vineyard and orchard equipment market globally, particularly in the APAC region.

The smart vineyard and orchard equipment market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow significantly due to a number of factors. With the growing emphasis on agricultural productivity, sustainability, and precision farming practices, there is a greater need for novel solutions to optimize vineyard and orchard management procedures.







The APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market includes a diverse variety of technologies and devices that aim to improve operational efficiency, reduce resource waste, and increase crop yields. These technologies include IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, drones, self-driving vehicles, and data analytics software, among others, allowing for real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and predictive analytics.



Furthermore, the region's different climate conditions, varying soil types, and distinct crop cultivation processes present substantial prospects for the implementation of smart agriculture technologies in vineyards and orchards throughout APAC. Additionally, government programs supporting sustainable agriculture, digitalization, and technology use contribute to market growth.



Additionally, the growing use of precision viticulture and horticulture operations, driven by the requirement for precise irrigation, fertilization, and pest management, raises the demand for smart equipment in vineyards and orchards. These technologies help growers optimize resource allocation, reduce environmental impact, and improve crop quality and output.



Overall, the APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market offers lucrative prospects for industry players looking to capitalize on the region's growing demand for sophisticated agriculture technology and sustainable farming techniques.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different technologies used for smart vineyard and orchard equipment and their potential in APAC region. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different solutions provided by the smart vineyard and orchard equipment providers, such as imaging, processing, and analyzing. Compared to conventional agricultural methods, smart vineyard and orchard equipment enables more exact targeting of planting, soil mapping, and forestry, allowing farmers to save money by maximizing the use of their inputs.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnership, collaboration, and joint venture activities to strengthen their position in the APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market analyzed and profiled in the study involve smart vineyard and orchard equipment-based product manufacturers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC smart vineyard and orchard equipment market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $470 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $724.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0%



Industry Outlook

Ongoing Trends

AI and Machine Learning Transforming Vineyard Production

Advanced Network Connectivity and IoT Integration

Business Drivers

Growing Need to Reduce Orchard and Vineyard Crop Losses

Growing Need for Data-Driven Decision-Making

Need for Sustainable Production

Rise in Demand for Organic Grape (Wine) and Fruit Production

Business Challenges

Lack of Standardization and Compatibility issues

Cybersecurity Threats

Lack of Technically-Skilled Labor Force

High Cost of Equipment

Market Strategies and Developments

Business Strategies

Product Developments and Innovations

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

Business Opportunities

Integral Offering with Horizontal Integration in Farming

Increased Adoption of Small Agrobots

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Yanmar Holdings CO., LTD.

KUBOTA Corporation

XAG Co., Ltd.

DJI

Robotics Plus Limited

Case Studies

Tevel - Rivoira Case Study

Monarch Tractor - Wente Vineyards Energy Case Study

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Funding Analysis

Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

Top Funding Deals by the Start-Ups

Funding Analysis (by Country)

Top Investors

