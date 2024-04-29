The AGCO moves to revoke the liquor licence of Club 33 in Hamilton

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is moving to revoke the liquor sales licence of Hamilton bar Club 33, for alleged repeated violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA). The AGCO is taking this step following a comprehensive review of the licence holder’s compliance with Ontario’s liquor laws.



The AGCO identified multiple alleged violations of the LLCA, the Regulations, and the Registrar’s Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor by this licence holder, which puts the public at risk.

In repeated inspections of the establishment over a one-year period, AGCO inspectors observed and advised the licence holder of multiple alleged violations of provincial liquor laws. Despite repeated interventions by the AGCO and attempts to bring this establishment into compliance, inspectors continued to observe issues during their ongoing visits that put the public at risk. Alleged violations include:

the licence holder failed to maintain control over the premises by leaving the establishment unsupervised on multiple occasions, including one incident when patrons were observed serving themselves liquor from the bar;

the licence holder was observed selling or serving alcohol after hours on multiple occasions;

the licence holder was observed selling or serving alcohol that had not been lawfully purchased;

on multiple occasions, management staff at the establishment were found to not have their Smart Serve certification;

on multiple occasions, the licence holder obstructed AGCO inspections including one incident when a manager provided false information; and

the licence holder failed to comply with the provincial fire code after several emergency exits were found to be blocked.

Holding a liquor licence comes with legal obligations for the safe and responsible sale and service of alcohol. The AGCO is proposing to revoke Club 33’s liquor licence to protect the public’s safety.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal to revoke its licence has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

QUOTES

"All liquor licence holders in Ontario are required to operate with honesty and integrity and in a way that doesn’t endanger their patrons or the community around them. When an establishment is unable or unwilling to meet its obligations, the AGCO will take the necessary steps to protect the public. "

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

