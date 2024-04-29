CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Reach Valuation of USD 22.2 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell therapy market is on track for significant expansion, with projections indicating a surge from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to over USD 22.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 30% for the period 2024-2032.

The rising tide of blood cancers is creating a strong market pull for CAR-T cell therapy. In the United States alone, nearly 185,000 new cases are expected in 2023, adding to the over 1.6 million people already living with or in remission from these diseases. This burden extends globally as well, with a steady rise in blood cancer cases since 1990, reaching over 1.3 million in 2019. The economic impact of blood cancers is equally concerning. By 2050, cancers are projected to cost the global economy a staggering $25.2 trillion, largely due to reduced productivity and healthcare expenditure. This translates to a significant strain on healthcare systems worldwide.

Fortunately, advancements in treatment offer a beacon of hope. CAR T-cell therapy market, a revolutionary approach that harnesses a patient's own immune system to target cancer cells, has emerged as a game-changer. The FDA has already approved six such therapies, with a focus on recurrent lymphomas. The growing interest in CAR-T is evident from the over 25,000 medical professionals who convened at a recent blood cancer conference to discuss these latest developments.

While traditional treatments like immunotherapy and targeted therapies remain crucial, CAR-T cell therapy market offers a personalized approach with promising results. Researchers are actively developing new CAR targets for different cancers and refining existing therapies to manage side effects and improve patient outcomes. The future holds even greater possibilities. A potential "universal" CAR-T therapy leveraging CRISPR gene-editing technology is under exploration. This could revolutionize blood cancer treatment by eliminating the need for multiple therapies specific to each cancer type.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Growth Catalysts:

Several factors are accelerating the growth of the autologous CAR-T cell therapy market:

With multiple FDA approvals for autologous CAR-T therapies for various blood cancers and increasing insurance coverage, these treatments are becoming more accessible to patients. Rapid Advancements and Investment: Billions of dollars are being invested in research to refine existing techniques, explore combination therapies, and develop "universal" CAR-T options, further propelling market expansion.

Billions of dollars are being invested in research to refine existing techniques, explore combination therapies, and develop "universal" CAR-T options, further propelling market expansion. Shorter Manufacturing Time: Compared to other CAR-T approaches, autologous CAR-T boasts a faster manufacturing process (as short as 3 weeks), making it a viable option for critical cases.

Key Findings in CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 22.2 billion CAGR 30% Largest Region (2023) North America By Indication Lymphoma (40%) By Type Autologous CART (80%) By Administration Setting Inpatient Treatment (56.3%) Top Trends Shift towards "universal" CAR-T therapies: Reducing dependence on patient-specific cells for broader applicability.

Combination therapies: Exploring CAR-T in conjunction with other treatments like checkpoint inhibitors for enhanced efficacy.

Focus on solid tumors: Expanding CAR-T therapy beyond blood cancers to target a wider range of malignancies. Top Drivers Rising prevalence of blood cancers: Increasing demand for innovative treatment options.

Growing FDA approvals and insurance coverage: Making CAR-T therapy more accessible to patients.

Significant research investment: Fueling rapid advancements and new therapy development. Top Challenges High cost of treatment: Access limitations due to financial burden on patients and healthcare systems.

Manufacturing complexity: Streamlining production processes to improve affordability and availability.

Management of side effects: Minimizing potential complications associated with CAR-T therapy.

Lymphoma Treatment is the Most Prevalent Application of CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, Contribute Over 40% Market Share

Lymphoma is a prevalent cancer worldwide, with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) being a significant portion of diagnoses. In the United States alone, an estimated 80,620 new cases of NHL are expected in 2024, highlighting the disease's burden. This translates to a lifetime risk of approximately 2.1% for both men and women, with over 800,000 people living with NHL in the US as of 2023. Globally, the picture is similar, with lymphoma incidence steadily rising, reaching over 1.45 million cases in 2023. Despite the high prevalence, there's positive news. Mortality rates for NHL have been steadily declining, dropping by about 2% per year between 2012 and 2021. This progress is likely due to advancements in treatment and early detection, leading to a 5-year relative survival rate of 74.3% for NHL patients.

One of the most promising areas of treatment advancement in the global CAR T-cell therapy market lies in targeted therapies and immunotherapy. These approaches aim to precisely target and eliminate cancer cells while minimizing harm to healthy tissues. New drugs like bendamustine and pralatrexate are showing promise, alongside monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors currently undergoing clinical trials. Another revolutionary approach is CAR-T cell therapy. This technique modifies a patient's T cells to recognize and destroy lymphoma cells. This treatment is particularly effective for advanced NHL cases that haven't responded to traditional therapies. The FDA has already approved several CAR-T cell therapies for such cases, and research on a potential "universal" CAR-T therapy with promising preclinical results is ongoing.

Recent developments in the CAR T-cell therapy market extend beyond these innovative approaches. The FDA recently approved mosunetuzumab-axgb for advanced follicular lymphoma, adding to the treatment arsenal. Additionally, medications like brentuximab vedotin and rituximab are proving valuable in Hodgkin lymphoma treatment. For recurrent Hodgkin lymphoma, drugs like nivolumab and pembrolizumab have been approved, offering new hope for patients.

Personalized Powerhouse: Why Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy is Transforming Cancer Treatment and Capturing More than 80% Market Revenue Share

Autologous CAR T-cell therapy market is rapidly transforming cancer treatment, particularly for aggressive blood cancers. Its personalized approach offers several advantages. By using a patient's own T cells to target cancer cells, autologous CAR-T therapy ensures compatibility and minimizes the risk of immune rejection, a major concern with therapies using cells from healthy donors. This translates to a lower risk of graft-versus-host disease, a serious complication where the donated immune system attacks the recipient's body. Additionally, the risk of infection is lower with autologous CAR-T because the patient's immune system remains less compromised. The efficacy of autologous market is another major selling point. Clinical trials have shown impressive results, with success rates as high as 90% for certain types of leukemia. Furthermore, this treatment offers the potential for long-term remission. Studies have reported remission rates of 40% or higher in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Beyond its effectiveness, autologous CAR-T therapy boasts faster turnaround times compared to other CAR-T approaches. The manufacturing process can be completed in as little as 3 weeks, making it a viable option for patients with rapidly progressing diseases. This, coupled with growing FDA approval and insurance coverage, translates to wider availability in clinical settings.

The future of autologous CAR T-cell therapy market is bright, with ongoing research focused on maximizing its potential. Billions of dollars are being invested to refine existing techniques and explore combination therapies with other treatments like checkpoint inhibitors. With over 500 clinical trials registered as of 2023, the focus on improving and expanding this revolutionary treatment approach is unwavering. While limitations like the lack of readily available allogeneic options exist, autologous CAR-T cell therapy has undeniably established itself as a powerful weapon against cancer, offering new hope for many patients.

The US Dominates the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: A Confluence of Need, Innovation, and Access

The high prevalence of blood cancers in the US is a key driver of the country's leading role in the CAR T-cell therapy market. In 2023 alone, an estimated 184,720 people were diagnosed with these cancers, highlighting a substantial need for innovative treatment approaches. This burden extends globally, with leukemia cases exceeding 487,000 in 2022, further fueling the demand for CAR-T therapies. The US market is not just driven by patient need, but also by a robust infrastructure for research and development. The country actively hosts a significant portion of clinical trials for CAR-T cell therapies, with over 65% focusing on combination approaches to enhance treatment efficacy. This commitment to research is further bolstered by a supportive regulatory environment. The FDA plays a crucial role by expediting the R&D and approval processes for promising CAR-T therapies.

Financial considerations are a major factor in accessing any new treatment. The high cost of CAR-T cell therapy, ranging from $500,000 to over $1 million per patient, could be a significant barrier. However, the US healthcare system offers some relief. Many insurance providers reimburse patients for CAR-T therapy, making it a more attainable option. Additionally, patient access programs are in place to further bridge the financial gap. The US healthcare system itself is another factor contributing to its dominance in CAR T-cell therapy market. The presence of specialized cancer treatment centers with the expertise and facilities to administer complex therapies like CAR-T is crucial. This infrastructure ensures patients have access to qualified medical professionals and the necessary equipment for successful treatment.

Beyond financial considerations and healthcare infrastructure, the US boasts a strong foundation in medical research, particularly in CAR-T cell therapy. Billions of dollars are invested annually, leading to rapid advancements in the field and a growing number of FDA-approved therapies. This focus on research translates to a high level of awareness and education about CAR-T cell therapy among both healthcare providers and patients in the US. Several FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, such as Kymriah and Yescarta, are already available in the US, treating various types of blood cancers. Patients who have undergone CAR-T cell therapy in the US have shown encouraging results, including improved survival rates for certain blood cancers. These factors combined paint a clear picture: the US is a leader in the CAR T-cell therapy market due to a confluence of patient need, robust research infrastructure, supportive healthcare systems, and a growing body of successful clinical applications.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Key Players

Novartis AG

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Cellectis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Celyad Oncology

Celgene Corporation

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Intellia Therapeutics

Pfizer, Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Indication

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Myeloma

By Source

Autologous

Allogenic

By Type of Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination therapy

By Product

ABECMA

Breyanzi

Carvykti

Kymriah

Tecartus

Yescarta

By Administration Setting

Inpatient

Outpatient

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

