HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Recognized in Two Renowned Bank Rankings

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank” or “HTB”), today announced that the Bank received top honors in two nationally recognized bank rankings. HomeTrust has been named a Top 50 Community Bank in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings for 2023’s Best-Performing Large Community Banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. HomeTrust also ranked in the top 100 of Forbes 15th Annual Best Banks list.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our debut on these prestigious Best Bank rankings,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer. “These rankings validate our belief that high performance is best achieved through a strong and engaged employee culture focused on prudent, sound, and profitable balance sheet management. I am extremely proud of all our teammates whose daily efforts led to the recognition by these two esteemed organizations.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked institutions based on seven metrics including returns, growth and funding but placed a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. The rankings were launched in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions.

Forbes’ 15th Annual America’s Best Banks list utilized S&P Global Market Intelligence data to rank the top 100 of the 200 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets. Forbes looked at ten metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

