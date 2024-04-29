Budesonide for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in 8MM: Market Size, Forecasts, and Drug Insights 2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, and China

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Budesonide Market Size, Forecast, and Drug Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about budesonide for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the budesonide for PBC in the 7MM + China, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the budesonide for PBC.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the budesonide market forecast analysis for PBC in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PBC.



Drug Summary



Budesonide, a corticosteroid with an extensive first-pass hepatic metabolism appeared promising for the treatment of PBC. The aim of this study was to evaluate the safety and estimate the efficacy of budesonide in patients with PBC, who have shown a suboptimal response to UDCA.



Budesonide Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of budesonide for PBC covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence budesonide dominance.

Other emerging products for PBC are expected to give tough market competition to budesonide and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of budesonide in PBC.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of budesonide from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the budesonide in PBC.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of budesonide?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to budesonide in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the budesonide development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to budesonide for PBC?

What is the forecasted market scenario of budesonide for PBC?

What are the forecasted sales of budesonide in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan and China?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to budesonide for PBC?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PBC?

