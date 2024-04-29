WAYLIVRA (Volanesorsen) for Lipodystrophy Research Report 2024: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insight 2019-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, & Japan

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WAYLIVRA Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"WAYLIVRA Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the WAYLIVRA market forecast analysis for lipodystrophy in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in lipodystrophy.



WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), an antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor of apolipoprotein CIII (apoCIII) mRNA, is being developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary company, Akcea Therapeutics to treat familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). Familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by selective, progressive body fat loss (adipose tissue) from various body areas. Individuals with FPL often have reduced subcutaneous fat in the arms and legs, and the head and trunk regions may or may not have fat loss. The drug received marketing approval in Brazil for the treatment of lipodystrophy and is investigated under clinical development in the US, Europe and Japan.



Volanesorsen is an antisense oligonucleotide that binds to apoC-III mRNA, leading to its degradation and preventing the translation of apoC-III protein. Normally, apoC-III would inhibit triglyceride metabolism and hepatic clearance of chylomicrons. Preventing translation of apoC-III allows for the metabolism and breakdown of these triglycerides and chylomicrons.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for lipodystrophy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence WAYLIVRA dominance.

Other emerging products for lipodystrophy are expected to give tough market competition to WAYLIVRA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of WAYLIVRA in lipodystrophy.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of WAYLIVRA from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the WAYLIVRA in lipodystrophy.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of WAYLIVRA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to WAYLIVRA in lipodystrophy and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the WAYLIVRA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy?

What is the forecasted market scenario of WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy?

What are the forecasted sales of WAYLIVRA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to WAYLIVRA for lipodystrophy?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of lipodystrophy?

1. Report Introduction



2. WAYLIVRA Overview in lipodystrophy

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. WAYLIVRA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of WAYLIVRA in lipodystrophy

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in the 7MM for lipodystrophy

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in the United States for lipodystrophy

5.3.2. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in Germany for lipodystrophy

5.3.3. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in France for lipodystrophy

5.3.4. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in Italy for lipodystrophy

5.3.5. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in Spain for lipodystrophy

5.3.6. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in the United Kingdom for lipodystrophy

5.3.7. Market Size of WAYLIVRA in Japan for lipodystrophy



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



