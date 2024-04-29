Batoclimab (IMVT-1401) for Graves' Ophthalmopathy Drug Landscape Report 2024: Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights for 7MM 2019-2032

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Batoclimab Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the batoclimab market forecast analysis for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.



Drug Summary



Immunovant's first investigational product, batoclimab (IMVT-1401), is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). In nonclinical studies and clinical trials, batoclimab has been observed to reduce IgG antibody levels. High levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies drive a variety of autoimmune diseases, and, as a result, this product candidate has the potential to address a variety of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases as a self-administered subcutaneous injection.



The neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) is a cellular receptor that binds IgG antibodies and guides their transport through cells. FcRn plays a pivotal role in preventing the degradation of IgG antibodies. Therefore, inhibition of FcRn with an FcRn targeting antibody has been shown to reduce levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies. Completed clinical trials of other anti-FcRn antibodies in IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases have generated promising results, suggesting that FcRn is a therapeutically important pharmaceutical target to treat these relevant pathogenic conditions.



Batoclimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Batoclimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Batoclimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Graves' Ophthalmopathy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence batoclimab dominance.

Other emerging products for Graves' Ophthalmopathy are expected to give tough market competition to batoclimab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of batoclimab in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of batoclimab from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the batoclimab in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of batoclimab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to batoclimab in Graves' Ophthalmopathy and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the batoclimab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What is the forecasted market scenario of batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What are the forecasted sales of batoclimab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to batoclimab for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Batoclimab Overview in Graves' Ophthalmopathy

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Batoclimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Batoclimab in Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Batoclimab in the 7MM for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Batoclimab in the United States for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.2. Market Size of Batoclimab in Germany for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.3. Market Size of Batoclimab in France for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.4. Market Size of Batoclimab in Italy for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.5. Market Size of Batoclimab in Spain for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.6. Market Size of Batoclimab in the United Kingdom for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.7. Market Size of Batoclimab in Japan for Graves' Ophthalmopathy



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



