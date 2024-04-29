SUNOSI: A Dual-Acting Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (DNRI) for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in 6MM - Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SUNOSI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about SUNOSI for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the SUNOSI for OSA in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the SUNOSI for OSA.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the SUNOSI market forecast analysis for OSA in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in OSA.



Drug Summary



SUNOSI is a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) and is indicated to improve wakefulness in adults living with EDS due to narcolepsy or OSA. In 2014, Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired a license to develop and commercialize SUNOSI from Aerial Biopharma. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights to SUNOSI, excluding certain jurisdictions in Asia. SK Biopharmaceuticals, the discoverer of the compound, maintains rights in 12 Asian markets, including Korea, China, and Japan.



SUNOSI Analytical Perspective

In-depth SUNOSI Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of SUNOSI for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



SUNOSI Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of SUNOSI for OSA covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence SUNOSI dominance.

Other emerging products for OSA are expected to give tough market competition to SUNOSI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of SUNOSI in OSA.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SUNOSI from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SUNOSI in OSA.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of SUNOSI?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to SUNOSI in Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the SUNOSI development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to SUNOSI for OSA?

What is the forecasted market scenario of SUNOSI for OSA?

What are the forecasted sales of SUNOSI in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to SUNOSI for OSA?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of OSA?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. SUNOSI Overview in OSA

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. SUNOSI Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of SUNOSI in OSA

5.2. 6MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of SUNOSI in the 6MM for OSA

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of SUNOSI in the United States for OSA

5.3.2. Market Size of SUNOSI in Germany for OSA

5.3.3. Market Size of SUNOSI in France for OSA

5.3.4. Market Size of SUNOSI in Italy for OSA

5.3.5. Market Size of SUNOSI in Spain for OSA

5.3.6. Market Size of SUNOSI in the United Kingdom for OSA



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



