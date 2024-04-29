Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Research Report 2024-2029: Increasing Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies, Rising Number of Dialysis Centers, Growing Preference for Home Care

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care) & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is projected to reach USD 126.2 billion by 2029 from USD 92.0 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5%

The rapid growth in the geriatric population globally and the significant rise in the patients' kidney-related diseases are expected to boost the demand for the Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Moreover, gradual rise in utilization of home hemodialysis is likely to support the market growth. Advancements in dialysis treatment technology and government policies, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives to enhance the accessibility of dialysis services are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The major players operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum (Germany).



The hemodialysis services segment of hemodialysis products and services market to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the hemodialysis products and services market, the hemodialysis services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for hemodialysis treatment among patients with end stage renal disease and the growth of hemodialysis service providers, focusing on extending the hemodialysis services offered through the collaboration with many dialysis centers to meet the increasing demand and improve patient outcomes.



The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) segment to capture the largest market share of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.



Based on disease indication the Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are segmented into acute kidney Injury (AKI), End end-stage renal Disease (ESRD) and other disease indications including electrolyte imbalance, fluid overload, and poisoning. The ESRD segment held the largest market share during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease are leading to the larger pool of patients at a risk of developing ESRD. Improved access to healthcare services in developing countries and the growing awareness about the kidney disease and the increasing utilization of Hemodialysis treatment for ESRD management are likely to support the growth of the segment.



North America accounted for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market by region.



The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services, whereas the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The largest share of North America can be attributed to the high disease burden of chronic kidney disease contributing to a larger pool of patients requiring hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment. The presence of numerous dialysis services providers, increasing number of dialysis centers in North America offering hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis services, and favorable reimbursement policy in the region is likely to promote the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in North America.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of Key divers (increasing number of ESRD patients, technological advancement in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis equipment, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension), restraints (high cost of hemodialysis treatment, reimbursement concerns in emerging countries, complication associated with dialysis procedure), Opportunities (emerging markets, gradual shift towards home hemodialysis), Challenge (Product recall)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $126.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

Technological Advancements and Increased Investment in R&D

Restraints

Risks and Complications of Dialysis Treatments

High Procedural Cost of Dialysis

Opportunities

Increasing Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Rising Number of Dialysis Centers

Growing Preference for Home Hemodialysis

Challenges

Increasing Number of Product Recalls

Shortage of Skilled Nephrologists and Lack of Training Programs in Low-Income Countries

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Portable Hemodialysis

Complementary Technologies

Biocompatible Dialysis Membrane

Connected Health and Remote Sensors

Adjacent Technologies

Wearable Artificial Kidney

Companies Featured

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Baxter

Davita Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum Ab

Dialife SA

Isopure Corp.

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Jms Co. Ltd.

Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Biomedical

Angiodynamics

Amecath

Cook

Medical Components Inc.

Polymedicure

Xylem

Outset Medical, Inc.

