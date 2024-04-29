Top 5 Emerging Markets in Electricity Retailing - Industry Guide 2019-2028: Top 5 Emerging Countries are Forecast to Reach $1.41 Trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5% over 2023-2028

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electricity Retailing Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Electricity Retailing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $1.13 trillion to the global electricity retailing industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1.41 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the electricity retailing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $951.3 billion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $90.7 and $59.9 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the electricity retailing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.19 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $106.4 and $69.0 billion, respectively.

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

