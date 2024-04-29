Laminating Machines Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Key Players D&K, KOMFI, Black Bros, Graphco, Comexi, Monotech Systems, ALEMO and Chongqing Sinstar Packaging Machinery

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminating Machines Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laminating machines market is expected to reach an estimated $0.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global laminating machines market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, and aerospace & defense markets. The major drivers for this market are extending the longevity of the product and manufacturers are prioritizing eco-friendly laminating machines.

Laminating Machines Key Market Insights

Wet laminating machines will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to ease of use.

Within this market, food & beverages will remain the largest segment due to stringent regulations on food packaging.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and economic growth.

Laminating Machines Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies laminating machines companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the laminating machines companies profiled in this report include:

D&K

KOMFI spol

Black Bros

Graphco

HMT Manufacturing

Comexi Group Industries

Karl Menzel Maschinenfabrik

Monotech Systems

ALEMO

Chongqing Sinstar Packaging Machinery

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Laminating machines market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Laminating machines market size by orientation, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Laminating machines market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different orientation, application, end use, and regions for the laminating machines market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the laminating machines market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the laminating machines market by orientation (wet laminating machines, thermal laminating machines, and dry bond laminating machines), application (paper, plastic, foil, and others), end use (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Laminating Machines by Segment



This study includes a forecast for the global laminating machines by orientation, application, end use, and region.



Laminating Machines Market by Orientation:

Wet Laminating Machines

Thermal Laminating Machines

Dry Bond Laminating Machines

Laminating Machines Market by Application:

Paper

Plastic

Foil

Others

Laminating Machines Market by End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Laminating Machines Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glgyg5

