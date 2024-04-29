FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. Earns 2023 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. (FUJIFILM Electronic Materials) today announced that it earned a Texas Instruments (TI) 2023 Supplier Excellence Award in the Chemicals category. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials joins an elite group that meets TI’s standards for excellence, having demonstrated exemplary performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply, and quality.

Since 1984, TI’s Supplier Excellence Awards have recognized companies in the semiconductor supplier space for their outstanding products, services, and support. This year, 19 companies were recognized (out of over 10,000 suppliers) that exemplify the highest levels of excellence and emphasize continuous improvement efforts to achieve exceptional customer results.

“At FUJIFILM Electronic Materials our mission is to be the leading and most trusted materials partner in the global semiconductor industry by providing product innovation and resilient supply chain assurance,” said Brian O’Donnelly, president & CEO, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. “On behalf of our employees, it’s an honor to receive this award from Texas Instruments and to be recognized for our committed focus to industry-leading quality, product innovation, and support that the semiconductor industry demands to enable microchips to power the digital world. The Supplier Excellence Award is also a testament to the strong partnership we have built with Texas Instruments.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. supplies the world's top semiconductor manufacturers with a broad array of products and services, including chemicals and advanced materials. The company’s broad product portfolio includes photoresists, formulated products, CMP slurries, and polyimides for advanced packaging. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing labs and facilities in the U.S., including Arizona, Rhode Island, California, and Texas. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/em-global/en .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

