Thumzup’s AdTech Platform Partners with Pasadena Businesses to Expand Influence Across Greater Los Angeles

Thumzup has officially launched in the Pasadena market



Customers at these initial Pasadena businesses can now get paid to post on Instagram about their visits



Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup ® Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to showcase its technology’s growing influence across Greater Los Angeles with new advertising partnerships secured in Pasadena, California.

Pasadena’s first Thumzup advertisers include Anytime Fitness , April Blooms Boutique , Renew Performance Center and The Kitchen Italian Cafe & Pizzeria . Through these partnerships, visitors of each establishment will have a chance to earn cash rewards by posting about their encounters on Instagram through the Thumzup app.

This announcement, which follows the company's recent expansion into additional SoCal communities, underscores the app's significant impact on motivating locals to share their experiences frequenting their favorite local businesses.

“We are thrilled to introduce our app’s expansion to the residents and businesses of Pasadena. With Thumzup, the vibrant community of this city will discover even more reasons to contribute to its flourishing commerce,” said Thumzup CEO Robert Steele. “We are excited to continue creating new partnerships with additional Pasadena businesses in the months ahead.”

As the company expands its presence in Southern California, Thumzup is poised to grow its advertiser base and offer effective marketing strategies to small businesses in a cost effective way. With consumers increasingly valuing recommendations from trusted friends and family, this expansion into Pasadena highlights the app's tangible impact on the Los Angeles community.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment