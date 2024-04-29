Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Exscientia p.l.c. (EXAI) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Exscientia p.l.c. (“Exscientia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) the former CEO engaged in misconduct inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (ii) the Chairman had prior knowledge of the misconduct and improperly addressed the issue without consulting the Board; (iii) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing misconduct; and (iv) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm.



If you bought Exscientia shares between March 23, 2022, and February 12, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/exscientia/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 25, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com