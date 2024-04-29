PracticeLink Magazine Receives Two Azbee Awards of Excellence

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce PracticeLink Magazine has received two notable awards from The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The highly competitive program, known as the Azbee Awards of Excellence, honored PracticeLink’s flagship publication with a Heartland Region Gold Award in the “Print - Single Topic Coverage by a Team” Category and a Heartland Region Bronze Award in the “All Content - How-To Article” Category.

Receiving the Regional Gold Award was PracticeLink Magazine’s Job Interview Issue, one of four quarterly-themed issues PracticeLink distributes each year of the free career advancement publication for physicians that reaches 95,000 residents. The winning Summer 2023 issue featured informational articles such as “How to write a CV that will get you the job,” “6 questions to ask your next potential employer,” and “Know before you go” – which helps prepare physicians to become an attractive job candidate.

In the “All Content - How-To Article” Category, the article “Burnout: How to spot it, avoid it, and react to it” received the Regional Bronze Award. This insightful article dissects the complexities of burnout for physicians, offering a comprehensive guide to spotting its signs, understanding its nuances, and navigating the institutional barriers that may exacerbate it.

In addition, PracticeLink Magazine’s Job Interview Issue was shortlisted as a 2024 National Azbee Awards Finalist. This builds upon the company’s prior success in the National category, as the previous year PracticeLink was awarded Two National Gold Awards and One National Silver Award.

“We’re honored that PracticeLink Magazine and its contributors have been recognized with these awards from The American Society of Business Publication Editors,” said Ken Allman, PracticeLink Founder and CEO. “With our four quarterly-themed issues – Quality of Life, Job Search, Job Interview, Contracts and Compensation – we aim to provide valuable information and insights from every step of the physician recruitment and hiring process. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that our magazines are continually recognized for their editorial excellence."

ASBPE’s Azbee Awards of Excellence is one of the most selective and competitive programs for editorial professionals. The awards celebrate the highest quality reporting, editing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.

PracticeLink continues to offer its renowned PracticeLink Job Board, which is free for physicians to search and respond to job opportunities from 8,000 hospitals, medical groups and private practices listing more than 40,000 physician job opportunities. For recruiters, PracticeLink offers PracticeLink Recruitment Management System, which provides the ultimate suite of physician recruitment tools for in-house recruiters. PracticeLink also offers the aforementioned PracticeLink Magazine.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they're needed most.

