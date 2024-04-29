Employment Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach a Staggering $3.2 Trillion by 2030, Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Staffing Industry

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Employment Services Market to Reach $3.2 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Employment Services estimated at US$1.7 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The Growing Role of Private Employment Services in Post COVID-19 Recovery emphasizes the pivotal role played by private employment services in facilitating recovery efforts post-pandemic. It likely discusses the importance of these services in addressing labor market challenges, fostering job creation, and supporting economic revitalization initiatives.

The Global Market Outlook segment offers projections and forecasts for the employment services industry, shedding light on anticipated growth trajectories, market trends, and key drivers shaping the sector's future. Employment Placement Agencies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Executive Search Services segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Competition section provides insights into the competitive landscape of the staffing industry, with a focus on the top companies and their respective market shares. It may also touch upon recent consolidation activities within the industry, such as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, and their implications for market dynamics.

The report also offers detailed analyses of the market share distribution among key players in the employment services sector and their competitive positioning on a global scale in the projected year of 2024. These sections may highlight the relative strengths, weaknesses, and strategic priorities of major industry participants, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and investors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $469.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Employment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$469.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$657.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Role of Private Employment Services in Post COVID-19 Recovery

Employment Services: An Introduction

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Top Companies in Staffing Industry: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for 2019

Consolidation Activity in Staffing Industry: A Review

Employment Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap: Opportunity for Employment Service Providers

Shift towards Gig Economy Impacts Market Prospects

Worker Profile in Gig Economy: Gig Work Age Breakdown (in %)

Changing Demographic Mix Impacts Employment Services Industry

Working Age Population Worldwide by Region (in %) for 2000 and 2030

Big Data, Analytics & Digitization Trend Boosts Market Prospects

Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Staffing Industry

Temporary Staffing Services Drive Market Growth

NoTable Trends in Staffing Industry

Staffing Companies Diversify Into New Non-Staffing Areas

Mobile & Social Recruiting Gains Prominence

Popular Social Media Sites for Job Seekers and Recruiters

Social Media Recruiting: % of Millennials Finding Past Positions through Social Media Sites

RPO Market: Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Boosts Prospects

Global RPO Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Digital Technology to Transform Talent Acquisition

Rising Significance of Cloud-Based Recruiting

Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job Seekers' Credentials Drives Growth

Staffing Services for IT Industry: An Overview

Top IT Staffing Agencies

Healthcare Staffing Grows in Importance As Focus Turns to Boosting Healthcare Sector

US Healthcare Staffing Market Breakdown by Service (in %) for 2020E

Challenges Facing Employment Services Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 247 Featured)

51job

ADP LLC

Allegis Group Inc.

Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co. Ltd

CDI Corporation

China International Talent Development Center

Cielo Inc.

Hays Plc

Kelly Services Inc.

Korn/Ferry International

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Poolia AB

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Half International Inc.

Synergie SA

The Adecco Group

