Employment Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach a Staggering $3.2 Trillion by 2030, Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Staffing Industry

Global Employment Services Market to Reach $3.2 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Employment Services estimated at US$1.7 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The Growing Role of Private Employment Services in Post COVID-19 Recovery emphasizes the pivotal role played by private employment services in facilitating recovery efforts post-pandemic. It likely discusses the importance of these services in addressing labor market challenges, fostering job creation, and supporting economic revitalization initiatives.
The Global Market Outlook segment offers projections and forecasts for the employment services industry, shedding light on anticipated growth trajectories, market trends, and key drivers shaping the sector's future. Employment Placement Agencies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Executive Search Services segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Competition section provides insights into the competitive landscape of the staffing industry, with a focus on the top companies and their respective market shares. It may also touch upon recent consolidation activities within the industry, such as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, and their implications for market dynamics.
The report also offers detailed analyses of the market share distribution among key players in the employment services sector and their competitive positioning on a global scale in the projected year of 2024. These sections may highlight the relative strengths, weaknesses, and strategic priorities of major industry participants, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and investors.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $469.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Employment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$469.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$657.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|376
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.7 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.2 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Growing Role of Private Employment Services in Post COVID-19 Recovery
- Employment Services: An Introduction
- Global Market Outlook
- Competition
- Top Companies in Staffing Industry: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for 2019
- Consolidation Activity in Staffing Industry: A Review
- Employment Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap: Opportunity for Employment Service Providers
- Shift towards Gig Economy Impacts Market Prospects
- Worker Profile in Gig Economy: Gig Work Age Breakdown (in %)
- Changing Demographic Mix Impacts Employment Services Industry
- Working Age Population Worldwide by Region (in %) for 2000 and 2030
- Big Data, Analytics & Digitization Trend Boosts Market Prospects
- Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Staffing Industry
- Temporary Staffing Services Drive Market Growth
- NoTable Trends in Staffing Industry
- Staffing Companies Diversify Into New Non-Staffing Areas
- Mobile & Social Recruiting Gains Prominence
- Popular Social Media Sites for Job Seekers and Recruiters
- Social Media Recruiting: % of Millennials Finding Past Positions through Social Media Sites
- RPO Market: Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Boosts Prospects
- Global RPO Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Digital Technology to Transform Talent Acquisition
- Rising Significance of Cloud-Based Recruiting
- Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job Seekers' Credentials Drives Growth
- Staffing Services for IT Industry: An Overview
- Top IT Staffing Agencies
- Healthcare Staffing Grows in Importance As Focus Turns to Boosting Healthcare Sector
- US Healthcare Staffing Market Breakdown by Service (in %) for 2020E
- Challenges Facing Employment Services Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 247 Featured)
- 51job
- ADP LLC
- Allegis Group Inc.
- Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co. Ltd
- CDI Corporation
- China International Talent Development Center
- Cielo Inc.
- Hays Plc
- Kelly Services Inc.
- Korn/Ferry International
- ManpowerGroup Inc.
- Poolia AB
- Randstad Holding NV
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Half International Inc.
- Synergie SA
- The Adecco Group
