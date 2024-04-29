Global Air Ambulance Service Market By Type, By Service Model, By Region - Global Forecast to 2034" is Projected to Gain CAGR of 10.2% (2024 - 2034); states TNR, The Niche Research Critical Care Takes Flight: Air Ambulance Service Market Br

Wilmington, Delaware, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air ambulance service market plays a vital role in providing critical and timely medical transportation for patients in need of emergency care. With advancements in aviation and medical technology, air ambulances offer rapid response and access to specialized medical facilities, particularly in remote or inaccessible areas. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for timely emergency medical services, rising prevalence of accidents and natural disasters, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of telemedicine technologies further enhances the capabilities of air ambulance services, enabling real-time communication with medical specialists and improving patient care during transport. Despite challenges such as high costs and regulatory constraints, the air ambulance service market continues to grow, driven by the ongoing pursuit of improving patient outcomes and saving lives.

Global Air Ambulance Service Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 16.8 Bn







Market Value Forecast 2034



US$ 48.8 Bn







Growth Rate







10.2%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Global Air Ambulance Service Market During COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the air ambulance sector encountered a mix of challenges and prospects. While the demand for air ambulance services surged, particularly for transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients swiftly to specialized medical facilities, obstacles like airspace restrictions and heightened operational costs emerged. Providers swiftly adapted to new safety protocols to mitigate infection risks.

Furthermore, the pandemic underscored the significance of telemedicine technologies for remote medical consultations during air transit. Despite these hurdles, the crisis spurred innovation and collaboration within the industry. Providers sought to streamline operations, improve patient care, and diversify service offerings to meet the evolving demands of overwhelmed healthcare systems. In essence, the air ambulance market demonstrated resilience and adaptability amidst the COVID-19 upheaval.

By Type, the Rotary-Wing Segment Accounted for the Highest Share in the Global Air Ambulance Service Market in 2023

The rotary-wing segment's dominance in the global air ambulance service market in 2023 can be attributed to its agility and versatility in accessing remote or hard-to-reach locations. Rotary-wing aircraft, such as helicopters, offer greater manoeuvrability and flexibility compared to fixed-wing counterparts, allowing them to land in confined areas, disaster zones, or rugged terrain where traditional transportation may be impractical. This capability is particularly crucial in emergency medical situations, enabling rapid response and timely transport of patients to advanced medical facilities. Additionally, helicopters are equipped with specialized medical equipment and trained personnel, facilitating critical care interventions during transit. Hence, the rotary-wing segment's prominence underscores its indispensable role in providing efficient and lifesaving air ambulance services worldwide.

By Region, Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Show Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Years (2024 – 2034)

Rapid urbanization and population growth in the region have led to increased demand for emergency medical services, including air ambulance transport, particularly in densely populated urban areas with limited ground transportation infrastructure. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and typhoons, which often results in critical medical emergencies requiring immediate evacuation and specialized medical care. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about the importance of timely medical intervention is further driving the demand for air ambulance service market in the region.

Thus, these factors contributing for highest growth rate of the air ambulance service market in the Asia Pacific region, highlighting the increasing need for efficient and lifesaving emergency medical transportation services across the region.

A few of the key players operating in the global air ambulance service market:

Acadian Ambulance

Air Methods

AirLink Ambulance USMX

AirMed International

American Air Ambulance

AMR

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Express Air Medical Transport

Global Medical Response

Guardian Air (Pty) Ltd

IAS Medical, Ltd.

Life Flight Network

Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC.

PHI Air Medical

REVA, Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Global Air Ambulance Service Market Segmentation



The global air ambulance service market has been segmented as type and service model, which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:

Global Air Ambulance Service Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Rotary-wing

Fixed-wing

Global Air Ambulance Service Market Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Hospital-based

Community-based

Global Air Ambulance Service Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

