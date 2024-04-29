Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Industry Research 2024-2030: ICs Go Beyond 5 nm Technology Nodes, Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities, Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "System-On-A-Chip (SoC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market to Reach $158.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) estimated at US$92.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Recent Market Activity likely encapsulates the latest industry events and developments shaping the system-on-a-chip (SoC) market, providing insights into recent product launches, partnerships, and regulatory changes.
Mixed Signal SoC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$72.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Digital SoC segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The Market Outlook section offers projections and forecasts regarding the future trajectory of the SoC market, highlighting emerging trends and growth drivers.
It underscores the pivotal role of developing countries in fueling market expansion, emphasizing their growing significance. Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip emerges as a dominant force within the market, leveraging integrated analog and digital functions. Furthermore, the discussion delves into the technological advancements pushing integrated circuits (ICs) beyond the 5 nanometer technology nodes, potentially challenging the paradigm of Moore's Law. Moreover, it underscores the critical role of ongoing technological developments in driving innovation and success within the SoC industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2030.
Finally, the analysis of System-On-A-Chip (SoC) - Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) likely provides insights into the competitive landscape and the market share distribution among leading players in the projected year.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$92.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$158.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- System-on-A-Chip (SoC): Introduction
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Drive Growth Prospects
- Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip Dominates the Market
- ICs Go Beyond 5 nm Technology Nodes
- Questioning the Existence of Moore's Law?
- Technology Developments - Key to the Success of SoC Market
- System-On-A-Chip (SoC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Internet of Things (IoT) Opens New Growth Avenues for SoCs
- AI Chips Attract Attention
- Companies Aim at SoCs for 5G
- Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains
- Autonomous Vehicles Sets the Pace for More Powerful SoC Architecture
- Wireless Communication Devices Offer Wide Scope
- Evolving Smartphone Technology and Increasing Thrust on SoC Designs
- Data Centers: Another Opportunity Market
- Shift towards Low Power Processor SoCs
- Miniaturization of Electronics: A Key Factor Influencing Demand
- Compact Size of Logic Devices Favors Growth
- SoCs in Digital Devices and Consumer Electronics
- SoCs in Smart TVs Drives Growth
- Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SoCs
- Application of SoCs in Digital Signage
- Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities
- Manufacturers Build SoCs to Facilitate Industrial Automation
- Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance
- Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth
- Emergence of Quadcore & Octacore Processor SoCs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- ARM Holdings Plc (UK)
- Broadcom Limited (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Altera Corporation (USA)
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (USA)
- Microsemi Corp. (USA)
- NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Palmchip Corporation (USA)
- Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Corporation (USA)
- Xilinx, Inc. (USA)
