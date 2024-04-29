Nanterre, 29 April 2024

VINCI Concessions conference call

Update on latest strategic developments

As previously announced, VINCI Concessions’ management will comment the recent strategic developments - extension of the Aerodom concession in the Dominican Republic, acquisition of Northwest Parkway in Denver (Colorado, United States) and acquisition of a majority stake in Edinburgh airport - in a conference call in English at 6.00pm Paris time today.

To take part, please obtain an individual access code ahead of the call via the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI929b8adfcff24ac3ac494fd41fc6c584

and then dial one of the numbers provided.

A presentation, support of the conference call and containing some forward-looking statements about these three assets, is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-presentations/pages/index.htm

