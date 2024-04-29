Clickstream Analytics Market Outlook 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of 22 Key Players, Including Adobe Systems, Google Cloud Platform, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Clickstream Analytics estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Market trends and drivers indicate a significant reliance on clickstream analytics across various industries. Brands are increasingly utilizing clickstream analytics to track customers' online journeys effectively, aiming to convert browsers into buyers. Real-time upselling and cross-selling have become more accessible through clickstream analytics, enabling brands to capitalize on customer interests efficiently. Campaign optimization based on clickstream analysis is revolutionizing the advertising industry, while eCommerce and retail firms are leveraging this tool to gain valuable insights. In the media and entertainment sector, competitive forces are driving the adoption of analytics, while travel agencies are finding clickstream analytics to be a transformative asset. Additionally, analytics are streamlining hotel guest data mining, and businesses are optimizing social outreach by relying on clickstream data.

Click Path & Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Customer Analysis segment is estimated at 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Clickstream Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$452.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 11.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

Adobe Systems, Inc.

At Internet

Connexity, Inc.

Google Cloud Platform

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)

IBM Corporation

Jumpshot, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Splunk, Inc.

Talend SA

Verto Analytics Inc.

Vlocity Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude

Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption

Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries

Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of Clickstream Analytics

Clickstream Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's Online Journey

Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers

Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with Clickstream Analytics

Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream Analysis

Clickstream-based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry

eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to Generate Valuable Insights

Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media & Entertainment Industry

Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies

Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics

Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach

Product Overview

Clickstream Analytics

Types of Clickstream Analytics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/608oh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment