SSRM NEWS: Johnson Fistel Encourages SSR Mining Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

DENVER, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver office of Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP , announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), a Denver headquartered company. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired stock between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024 (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 17, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



On February 13, 2024, when SSR Mining stock fell 46% following a report that the Company halted all operations at its Copler gold mine in Turkey due to "a large slip on the heap leach pad". Nine miners were missing; the Turkish government said it has launched an investigation into the incident. Then on February 18, 2024, the Company stated that Turkey's government has revoked the Copler gold mine's environmental permit, and the mine will remain suspended until further notice.

Then a class action complaint was filed alleging: (1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining's commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

