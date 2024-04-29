Press release

29 April 2024 - N° 06

Claire McDonald is appointed CEO of SCOR Business Solutions and member of SCOR’s Executive Committee

Claire McDonald joins SCOR as CEO of SCOR Business Solutions (SBS), the company’s large corporate risks insurance unit, previously named SCOR Specialty Insurance. She will also serve as a member of the Executive Committee. Claire will be responsible for affirming SBS’s position as a technical Specialty Commercial Insurer, focusing on building a balanced and resilient portfolio, in line with the targets set out in SCOR’s three-year strategic plan Forward 2026.

Based in London, Claire will report to Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C. Her appointment will take effect on 1 September 2024.

Romain Launay, who was previously CEO of SCOR Specialty Insurance, is leaving the Group to pursue new professional opportunities.

Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C, comments: “With more than 20 years of underwriting and senior leadership experience, Claire is an excellent addition to the P&C team. Her deep expertise, acquired in all areas of specialty insurance throughout her career, will bring us even closer to our clients. I look forward to working alongside her, as we continue to leverage on favorable market conditions. I would like to thank Romain Launay who has helped double the size of our specialty insurance business during his time at SCOR P&C, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am delighted to welcome Claire to the Executive Committee. In addition to her extensive track record, her recognized leadership qualities together with her innovative and forward-thinking mindset will be a valuable asset for SCOR. I extend my gratitude to Romain Launay, who is leaving SCOR after twelve years. During that time, he climbed the ladder to support the company's development at the highest level and contributed significantly to the Group’s success. I wish him every success in the next stage of his career.”

Biography

Claire McDonald, a UK citizen, is a Chartered Insurer and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute. She began her career in 1987 as an underwriter at the Allianz group in the UK, and after underwriting in Commercial Lines, Property and Energy would eventually go on to specialize in Onshore Energy. She was appointed Head of Energy EMEA at Allianz Global Risks/Allianz Global Corporate & Commercial in 2002, and Chief Underwriting Officer for Energy globally for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE in 2006. In 2007, she turned her focus to operations, becoming Head of Operations at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, first in London and then in Paris. From 2012 onwards, she moved into a global role as Head of Governance, Global Operations. In 2015 she was promoted to Global Practice Leader – Allianz Multinational and in 2016 in addition became the Global Head of Operations for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE. In 2019, she left the Allianz group to join HDI Global SE as Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, and in 2022 she was made a member of the Executive Board as CUO responsible for Property, Engineering, Marine and Risk Consulting. Claire is Chair of the International Underwriting Association (IUA) and of iWIN, the insurance women’s inclusivity network. She is also Vice-President of the Insurance Institute of London.

