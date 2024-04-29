Metallic Stearates Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates Market

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metallic Stearates - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metallic Stearates estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Rising Importance of Plastics in Modern World & Increase in Plastic Production Volumes to Support Metallic Stearates Demand

Rubber Demand Influences Market Growth

Growth of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industries Provides Opportunities for Market

Convergence of New Technologies and Healthcare Pave the Way for Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry Dynamics Impact Market Demand

With COVID-19 Pandemic Dampening Outlook for Construction Industry, Demand for Metallic Stearates Poised to be Affected

Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates Market

Calcium Stearate Market: End-Use Markets to Propel Demand

Innovations and R&D Initiatives Benefit Market

World Metallic Stearates Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

