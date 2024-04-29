Nanobiotechnology Global Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Growing Utilization in Oncology Treatments and Drug Delivery, Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobiotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanobiotechnology Market to Reach $160.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nanobiotechnology estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$160.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Efforts are focused on enhancing performance to introduce new manufacturing methods for nanomaterials, driving investments in nanobiotechnology by both private and public entities.

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology End-Use Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$110.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medical Devices End-Use segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Industry consolidation sharpens competitiveness, while evolving regulatory frameworks grapple with technological advancements, particularly in areas like quantum dot patents. Miniaturized liquid handling emerges as a progressive trend, alongside advancements in nanotechnology-enabled drug delivery systems, further accelerated by key drivers such as patent expiries and the reexamination of unused drugs.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The rise of developing countries looms ahead as a prominent trend, particularly in the domain of nanomaterials and nanoparticles, which are experiencing robust activity.Notably, the United States leads in government funding in this sector. Increasing awareness of nanotechnology's potential fuels demand for novel products, especially in nano-enabled drug discovery, which holds significant promise.



The Nanobiotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $100 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $160.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Nanobiotechnology - The Next Big Thing

An Insight into the Global Nanobiotechnology Market

Major Market Drivers

Where Conventional Molecular Science Falls Short.Nanobio Steps In

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

Opportunities Galore for Nanomedicine

Drug Delivery - A Promising Application Area for Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Offers Huge Potential in Brain Disorder Treatment

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Commercialization of Nanotechnology-based Medical Products Gains Momentum

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Huge Opportunities for Nanomaterials in the Medical Field

Commercial Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Future Possibilities

Global Market for Fullerenes - An Insight

Dawn Breaks on Nanobiotechnology

Demystifying the Intriguing World of Nanobiotech

A Meeting Place of Medicine's Best Solutions

Nanobiotechnology to Become Viable for All Drug Development Stages

Nanoparticles: The Foundation of Nanobiotechnology

Improved Optical Properties and Stability of Nanoparticles

Nanoemulsions

The Promise of Nanobiotechnology

Biological Weaponries against Diseases Come in Small Packages

Proffered Benefits of Nanobiotechnology

Opportunity & Beyond

Nanobiotechnology - Will it Live Up to the Expectations?

The Future of Nanobiotechnology: Shape of Things to Come

Nanobiotechnology: The Outer Limits

Futuristics: A Rumination

Conclusions

Nanobiotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Present Status and Future Opportunities

Outlook

Developing Countries to Rise over the Horizon

Nanomaterials & Nanoparticles Witness Robust Activity

Focus on Improved Performance to Bring New Manufacturing Methods for Nanomaterials

Why Invest in Nanobiotechnology?

Private and Public Companies to Step Up Funding on Nanotechnology

United States Lead the Way in Government Funding

Increasing Awareness on Technology to Drive Growth

Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth

Nano-Enabled Drug Discovery Holds Tremendous Potential

Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

The Regulatory Framework Evolves with the Technology

Quantum Dot Patents Pose Legal Tangles

Miniaturized Liquid Handling Becomes Progressive

Trends in Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery Systems

Patent Expiries: A Key Driver

Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery to Exhume Unused Drugs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 79 Featured)

Ablynx NV (Belgium)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Ireland)

CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

ELITechGroup (France)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

NanoBio Corporation (USA)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)

pSivida Corp. (USA)

Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (Australia)

Vectura Group plc (UK)

