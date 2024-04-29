Nanobiotechnology Global Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Growing Utilization in Oncology Treatments and Drug Delivery, Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobiotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nanobiotechnology Market to Reach $160.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Nanobiotechnology estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$160.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Efforts are focused on enhancing performance to introduce new manufacturing methods for nanomaterials, driving investments in nanobiotechnology by both private and public entities.
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology End-Use Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$110.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medical Devices End-Use segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Industry consolidation sharpens competitiveness, while evolving regulatory frameworks grapple with technological advancements, particularly in areas like quantum dot patents. Miniaturized liquid handling emerges as a progressive trend, alongside advancements in nanotechnology-enabled drug delivery systems, further accelerated by key drivers such as patent expiries and the reexamination of unused drugs.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The rise of developing countries looms ahead as a prominent trend, particularly in the domain of nanomaterials and nanoparticles, which are experiencing robust activity.Notably, the United States leads in government funding in this sector. Increasing awareness of nanotechnology's potential fuels demand for novel products, especially in nano-enabled drug discovery, which holds significant promise.
The Nanobiotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$100 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$160.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Curtain Raiser
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanobiotechnology - The Next Big Thing
- An Insight into the Global Nanobiotechnology Market
- Major Market Drivers
- Where Conventional Molecular Science Falls Short.Nanobio Steps In
- Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector
- Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth
- Opportunities Galore for Nanomedicine
- Drug Delivery - A Promising Application Area for Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology Offers Huge Potential in Brain Disorder Treatment
- High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices
- Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer
- Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
- Commercialization of Nanotechnology-based Medical Products Gains Momentum
- Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
- Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
- Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment
- Huge Opportunities for Nanomaterials in the Medical Field
- Commercial Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
- Future Possibilities
- Global Market for Fullerenes - An Insight
- Dawn Breaks on Nanobiotechnology
- Demystifying the Intriguing World of Nanobiotech
- A Meeting Place of Medicine's Best Solutions
- Nanobiotechnology to Become Viable for All Drug Development Stages
- Nanoparticles: The Foundation of Nanobiotechnology
- Improved Optical Properties and Stability of Nanoparticles
- Nanoemulsions
- The Promise of Nanobiotechnology
- Biological Weaponries against Diseases Come in Small Packages
- Proffered Benefits of Nanobiotechnology
- Opportunity & Beyond
- Nanobiotechnology - Will it Live Up to the Expectations?
- The Future of Nanobiotechnology: Shape of Things to Come
- Nanobiotechnology: The Outer Limits
- Futuristics: A Rumination
- Conclusions
- Nanobiotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Present Status and Future Opportunities
- Outlook
- Developing Countries to Rise over the Horizon
- Nanomaterials & Nanoparticles Witness Robust Activity
- Focus on Improved Performance to Bring New Manufacturing Methods for Nanomaterials
- Why Invest in Nanobiotechnology?
- Private and Public Companies to Step Up Funding on Nanotechnology
- United States Lead the Way in Government Funding
- Increasing Awareness on Technology to Drive Growth
- Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth
- Nano-Enabled Drug Discovery Holds Tremendous Potential
- Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge
- The Regulatory Framework Evolves with the Technology
- Quantum Dot Patents Pose Legal Tangles
- Miniaturized Liquid Handling Becomes Progressive
- Trends in Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery Systems
- Patent Expiries: A Key Driver
- Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery to Exhume Unused Drugs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 79 Featured)
- Ablynx NV (Belgium)
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Ireland)
- CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA)
- Celgene Corporation (USA)
- ELITechGroup (France)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
- NanoBio Corporation (USA)
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)
- pSivida Corp. (USA)
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)
- Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (Australia)
- Vectura Group plc (UK)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5j9tb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment