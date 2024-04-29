Global Tequila Market Set to Reach US$ 42.5 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Premium Variants Expands

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tequila Market Report by Product Type, Purity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tequila market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 42.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.09% during 2023-2032.



A significant rise in the popularity of cocktail culture both in and out of the house represents one of the key factors impelling the global tequila market growth. Moreover, due to changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants are gaining traction around the world. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing variants produced with natural ingredients, such as lemon, coconut tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango and pear to expand their product portfolio. They are also offering canned tequila cocktails, which are convenient and cost-effective, to increase their overall sales.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tequila market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032.

The report has categorized the market based on product type, purity, price range, and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Blanco

Joven

Mixto Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

Breakup by Purity:

100% Tequila

60% Tequila

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

Ultra-Premium Tequila

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

On-Trade

Restaurants and Bars

Liquor Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:

Ambhar Tequila

Bacardi Limited

Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)

Brown-Forman

Diageo Plc

Dos Lunas

El Agave Artesanal

El Grado Tequila

Jose Cuervo

Tequila Arette

