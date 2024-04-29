Global Tequila Market Set to Reach US$ 42.5 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Premium Variants Expands

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tequila Market Report by Product Type, Purity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tequila market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 42.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.09% during 2023-2032.
A significant rise in the popularity of cocktail culture both in and out of the house represents one of the key factors impelling the global tequila market growth. Moreover, due to changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants are gaining traction around the world. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing variants produced with natural ingredients, such as lemon, coconut tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango and pear to expand their product portfolio. They are also offering canned tequila cocktails, which are convenient and cost-effective, to increase their overall sales.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tequila market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032.
The report has categorized the market based on product type, purity, price range, and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Blanco
- Joven
- Mixto Gold
- Reposado
- Anejo
- Extra Anejo
Breakup by Purity:
- 100% Tequila
- 60% Tequila
Breakup by Price Range:
- Premium Tequila
- Value Tequila
- Premium and Super-Premium Tequila
- Ultra-Premium Tequila
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Off-Trade
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Discount Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
- On-Trade
- Restaurants and Bars
- Liquor Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:
- Ambhar Tequila
- Bacardi Limited
- Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)
- Brown-Forman
- Diageo Plc
- Dos Lunas
- El Agave Artesanal
- El Grado Tequila
- Jose Cuervo
- Tequila Arette
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the global tequila market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global tequila market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the global tequila market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tequila market?
- What is the breakup of the global tequila market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the global tequila market based on the purity?
- What is the breakup of the global tequila market based on the price range?
- What is the breakup of the global tequila market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the key regions in the global tequila market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global tequila market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$16.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$42.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
