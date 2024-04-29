Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report 2024-2032, with Key Players Airwheel, DYU & F-wheel, Future Motion, Inmotion Technologies, IPS Electric Unicycle, Ninebot, SuperRide and Swagtron

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report by Product, Speed Limit, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global one wheel electric scooter market size reached US$ 131.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 191.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during 2023-2032. The growing demand for eco-friendly mode of transportation, increasing utilization for recreational purposes, and rising number of charging stations represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Rising Environmental Awareness Among Masses Impelling Market Growth



One-wheel electric scooters are independent of fuel usage and offer a sustainable option of commuting in various narrow lanes and remote locations wherein cars or other heavy-duty vehicles are not capable of entering. They minimize the impact of air pollution, as they do not produce harmful vehicular exhausts and particulate matter. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are encouraging the utilization of vehicles powered by electric motors due to the over-expenditure of fossil fuels and rising levels of air pollution. They are also investing in creating cycling lanes on roads and installing charging stations at various public places. Moreover, the rising awareness about the benefits of living sustainably among the masses is further catalyzing the demand for one-wheel electric scooters.



One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Trends



At present, the rising demand for one-wheel electric scooters, as they are safe, convenient, and easy to use, represents one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of one-wheel electric scooters, as they are not fuel dependent and offer an eco-friendly mode of transportation, is offering a favorable market outlook.



In addition, the increasing utilization of one-wheel electric scooters for recreational purposes and as a sport vehicle is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising number of initiatives taken by governing agencies of various countries in installing charging stations at various public places and constructing cycle lanes is strengthening the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global one wheel electric scooter market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, speed limit, distribution channel and application.



Product Insights:

Electric Unicycle

Electric One Wheel Hoverboard

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the one wheel electric scooter market based on the product. This includes electric unicycle and electric one wheel hoverboard. According to the report, electric unicycle represented the largest segment as it has a built-in motor and battery and does not require pedaling like a traditional bicycle. It also offers a comfortable mode of transportation, especially in congested spaces of the urban areas.



The electric unicycle is gaining immense popularity among millennials and young individuals as they are appropriate for recreational purposes and offer a good range of speed as well. Besides this, the demand for the electric unicycle is increasing, as it is easy to operate and offers a wide range of settings.



Speed Limit Insights:

20 Kmph - 30 Kmph

30 Kmph - 50 Kmph

More than 50 Kmph

A detailed breakup and analysis of the one wheel electric scooter market based on the speed limit has also been provided in the report. According to the one wheel electric scooter market report, 20 Kmph-30 Kmph accounted for the largest market share, as it is appropriate for riders to travel safely over uneven roads and congested areas without experiencing accidents or any uncomfortable situations. This speed range is also suitable in case the battery is not fully charged or capable of holding an extensive quantity of charge.



30 Kmph - 50 Kmph is fast enough for enabling the riders to transport quickly to specific destinations. It also requires more power from the battery as compared to the 20 Kmph - 30 Kmph speed range, which can often drain the battery even before the rider reaches their destination. Besides this, the 30 Kmph-50 Kmph speed range can cause road accidents for first-time riders, and children will require supervision when riding a one-wheel electric scooter.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

A detailed breakup and analysis of the one wheel electric scooter market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. According to the report, offline accounted for the largest market share, as it enables individuals to take a test drive before purchasing a one-wheel electric scooter and negotiate the price according to their budgets. It also helps them go through a wide variety of models, analyze the features closely, and settle for the correct speed range for buying the appropriate one. Offline shopping for one-wheel electric scooters allows buyers to interact with the store persons and salespersons to make the correct recommendations and understand the proper functionalities.



Online purchasing provides comfort and convenience to buyers, along with various lucrative offers and discounts. It also enables individuals to shop from the comfort of their homes and get their products delivered to their doorstep. However, it cannot provide the satisfaction of seeing and trying the product before purchasing.



Application Insights:

Off-road Activities

Daily Commute

A detailed breakup and analysis of the one wheel electric scooter market based on the application has also been provided in the report. According to the report, off-road activities accounted for the largest market share, as it is appropriate for recreational purposes and adopted as a sport vehicle.



One-wheel electric scooters are also used in various amusement parks and golf courses for traveling long distances within a property. It does not produce any form of harmful exhaust, which can pollute the environment. It enables users to have a fun time traveling distances without facing serious accidents or unsafe situations. On the other hand, one-wheel electric scooters can also be used for daily commuting purposes, especially for traveling shorter distances.

The growing demand for environment-friendly vehicles, along with the rising awareness about over usage of natural resources represents one of the major factors propelling the one wheel electric scooter market growth in Asia Pacific region. Besides this, the rising popularity of one-wheel electric scooters for recreational usage is contributing to the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global one wheel electric scooter market.

Some of the companies covered include:

Airwheel Holding Limited

Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

DYU & F-wheel

Future Motion Inc.

Inmotion Technologies Co. Ltd.

IPS Electric Unicycle

King Song Intell Co. Ltd.

Ninebot Limited

SuperRide

Swagtron

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global one wheel electric scooter market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global one wheel electric scooter market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global one wheel electric scooter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global one wheel electric scooter market?

What is the breakup of the global one wheel electric scooter market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the global one wheel electric scooter market based on the speed limit?

What is the breakup of the global one wheel electric scooter market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global one wheel electric scooter market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global one wheel electric scooter market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global one wheel electric scooter market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $131.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $191.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiwte3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment