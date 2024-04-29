Apache Software Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers and Schedule for Community Over Code Europe

Wilmington, DE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 open source projects and initiatives, today announced the keynotes and schedule for Community Over Code Europe, taking place June 3-5, 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia. The full event schedule including keynote talks can be viewed at https://communityovercode.org/schedule/.



Formerly ApacheCon, Community Over Code is the flagship event of the ASF, uniting hundreds of open source contributors who convene to collaborate on future innovations. This year’s Community Over Code Europe will span three days and include keynotes and sessions that cover key topics of interest for ASF projects and the greater open source ecosystem including: data engineering, performance engineering, search, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as sessions with tips and lessons learned on building a healthy open source community.

Keynote speaker highlights for Community Over Code Europe include:

Registration

Standard pricing for Community Over Code is €600. Committers of ASF projects can register for €350. To view all registration rates or purchase a ticket, visit the Community Over Code registration page.

Event Sponsorship

Community Over Code would not be possible without the support of event sponsors including: Gradle, RedHat, Apache Airflow, Clowder Space, GitHub, Fiter, Packt, and Apache Superset. For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

