Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) appoints Fredrik Ramberg as Chief Product Officer

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced the appointment of Fredrik Ramberg the company’s new Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective immediately.



Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints, commented: “I am very pleased that Fredrik has agreed to take on this key position in our executive leadership team as we move forward with the execution of our Transformation Plan. With a rich technical background in biometric technology and product development, I am convinced that Fredrik’s skills and leadership qualities make him ideally suited for guiding our product development strategy as we continue to diversify and expand the scope our solutions.”

Since first joining Fingerprints in 2014, Fredrik Ramberg has held several senior leadership roles, most recently as Head of R&D for Payment and Access. From 2019 to 2021, he was part of the executive leadership team as the company’s senior VP for R&D. Among other roles, he has also served as Senior Manager for Customer Engineering System & Hardware development as well as Manager for ASIC System integration and verification. Before joining Fingerprints, Fredrik held various engineering roles at SAAB, TSMC and Ericsson.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ted Hansson, as he will be leaving the company. Ted has, apart from CPO, served as Fingerprints’ acting CEO as well as Senior VP for Mobile and country manager for Fingerprint Cards China. I am very grateful for Ted’s dedication, hard work, and professionalism during the time we have worked together. He has been a valuable member of the team, and I wish Ted all the best in his future endeavours”, said Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints.



For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment