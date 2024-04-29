Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, April 29, 2024

                                                              DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON APRIL 25, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on April 25, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares 		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/04/2024 FR0010451203 9 352 24,042282 XPAR
  TOTAL 9 352 24,042282  

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

