World Industry Analysis of Adult Stores, 2014-2023 and 2024-2030: Sex Toys Market Forecast to Account for $34.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Adult Stores estimated at US$29.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Sex Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Condoms segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Adult Stores market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

The analysis delves into the global market trends of adult stores, sex toys, condoms, other products, online retail stores, and adult & specialty stores across various geographic regions from 2014 to 2030. It provides insights into recent past, current, and future sales projections, along with compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Additionally, it offers historic reviews and a 16-year perspective, showcasing percentage breakdowns of value sales for key regions like the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This comprehensive examination sheds light on the evolving landscape of the adult industry and its market dynamics over the years.



Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

Adam & Eve Stores

adultshop.com Pty Ltd.

Aneros

Ann Summers

Ansell Ltd.

Babeland, LLC

Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.

Beate Uhse AG

Bijoux Indiscrets SL

California Exotic Novelties, LLC

Club X Pty Ltd.

Crystal Delights

Dame Products, LLC

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Esculpta

Fun Factory USA, Inc.

Glyde America

Good Clean Love, Inc.

Happy Birds Inc Pvt Ltd. (Imbesharam)

Hytto Ltd. (Lovense)

Intimate Earth

Ixu LLC

JE JOUE

Jimmyjane

Leading Edge Health

LELO AB

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Orient Industry

pjur group Luxembourg S.A.

Pure Romance, LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sagami Rubber Industries Co. Ltd.

Suki, LLC (OhMiBod)

Tantus, Inc.

Tenga Co., Ltd.

ThatsPersonal

The Pleasure Chest

The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

Trigg Laboratories, Inc.

Veru, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

