GCC Dog Food Market Report 2024-2032, by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel and Region: A US$ 174.9 Million Projected Market by 2032, Registering 5.8% CAGR During 2023-2032

There has been a significant increase in pet ownership rates in recent years, owing to the increasing number of expatriates and the growing affluence of individuals, along with the rising trend of pet humanization in the GCC region. Individuals are willing to spend money on high-quality dog food products that provide a balanced diet and maintain a healthy weight.



Dog food comprises nutrients, such as proteins, minerals, vitamins and carbohydrates, that help in regulating digestion, boosting the immune system, strengthening bones and muscles, and maintaining a lustrous coat and clean teeth. Other than this, these elements are vital in addressing several recurring health issues in dogs such as urinary tract disorder, itchy skin, and joint and hip stiffness.

Apart from this, some of the leading industry players are launching premium-category dog food products that are manufactured by using organic raw materials and natural flavorings to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



These products contain better-quality ingredients, which are devoid of pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and artificial flavorings and preservatives to provide the right balance of nutrients. The consumption of these formulations assists in minimizing the chances of allergic reactions and skin diseases among pets.

As a result, they are increasingly being preferred by pet owners in the GCC region. Furthermore, numerous public spaces in the UAE, such as Dubai Birds and Pet Market, have started allowing the entry of dogs along with their owners. In line with this, hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are also offering assorted treats and special customized menu as well as services for pet.



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC dog food market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, ingredient and distribution channel.

Dry dog food represents the most popular product type as it is cost-effective, odorless, portable and easy-to-store. Apart from this, it does not require refrigeration, which eliminates the risk of spoilage.

Dogs generally rely on animal-based diet to meet their daily nutritional requirements. Animal derivatives provide a balance of essential amino acids and nitrogen while plant-based derivatives are deficient in certain amino acids.

At present, convenience stores represent the largest distribution channel.

On the geographical front, the UAE represents the leading market for dog food, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of major players operating in the industry.



Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient:

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

