FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 22 April 2024 to 26 April 2024

Nanterre, 29 April 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 22 April 2024 to 26 April 2024

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 22/04/2024 FR0000121147 20 000 14,64 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 23/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,59 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 24/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,50 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 25/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,37 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 26/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,45 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment