Teleflora Celebrates “HER” in New Mother’s Day Campaign





LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Mother’s Day, Teleflora® , the world’s leading floral delivery service, is celebrating and embracing all sides of Mom – even the ones she doesn’t always show – in its new campaign, "MotHER: A Teleflora Love Story."



According to a Pew Research Center survey, being a parent is a key part of most moms’ personal identity. In fact, 85% of moms say being a parent is the most, or one of the most, important aspects of who they are as a person. Launching today, “MotHER: A Teleflora Love Story,” captures the pivotal moments that shaped Mom ahead of motherhood. From traveling the world to jumping out of planes to singing in a band, the ad shows how Mom was wild and willful, ambitious and adventurous, and fun and flirty. She is still all those things and more. Before she was a mother, she was HER.

“The demands of motherhood can be all-consuming at times, making it challenging to have a sense of personal identity,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. “Moms provide around-the-clock, five-star service as a personal chef, chauffeur, stylist, caretaker, and so much more that it’s not uncommon for women to get lost in motherhood and deprioritize themselves. This campaign reminds us to celebrate every magnificent part of Mom – who she is now and the past that shaped HER.”

The ad spot will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

Extending the campaign theme and paying tribute to Mom, Teleflora encourages consumers to showcase HER on social media. Now through May 13, consumers can post their own Instagram Reel using Teleflora’s unique “MotHER” template to highlight their mother for a chance to win one of 20 Teleflora bouquets. The official rules and details can be found at Instagram.com/Teleflora.

Celebrate HER and share your #LoveOutLoud with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling Mother’s Day lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

Teleflora’s new Mother’s Day bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora’s Sparkling Delight Bouquet (Starting at $69.99) – Sparkle up her Mother’s Day with Teleflora’s Sparkling Delight Bouquet vase, featuring a breathtaking bouquet of roses, lilies, and lavender accents elegantly presented in a sculpted glass vase with a lavender mercury-inspired finish.

– Sparkle up her Mother’s Day with Teleflora’s Sparkling Delight Bouquet vase, featuring a breathtaking bouquet of roses, lilies, and lavender accents elegantly presented in a sculpted glass vase with a lavender mercury-inspired finish. Teleflora’s Sweetest Flutter Bouquet (Starting at $69.99) – Gift Mom the artisanal charm she loves with Teleflora’s Sweetest Flutter pitcher, a glazed ceramic container adorned with a sweet butterfly detail and a natural base, perfect for year-round use to add a touch of elegance to any table setting.

– Gift Mom the artisanal charm she loves with Teleflora’s Sweetest Flutter pitcher, a glazed ceramic container adorned with a sweet butterfly detail and a natural base, perfect for year-round use to add a touch of elegance to any table setting. Teleflora’s Alluring Mosaic Bouquet (Starting at $59.99) – Embrace timeless elegance with Teleflora’s Alluring Mosaic cylinder, radiating a soft pastel shimmer that beautifully complements an overflowing bouquet of pink and purple flowers, adding a touch of artistic charm to any space.

– Embrace timeless elegance with Teleflora’s Alluring Mosaic cylinder, radiating a soft pastel shimmer that beautifully complements an overflowing bouquet of pink and purple flowers, adding a touch of artistic charm to any space. Teleflora’s Blooming Brilliant Bouquet (Starting at $54.99) – Add a touch of sparkle to Mom’s day with Teleflora’s Blooming Brilliant cylinder, boasting a crushed glass texture and a soft ballerina-pink hue, perfect for showcasing a dreamy Mother’s Day bouquet.

– Add a touch of sparkle to Mom’s day with Teleflora’s Blooming Brilliant cylinder, boasting a crushed glass texture and a soft ballerina-pink hue, perfect for showcasing a dreamy Mother’s Day bouquet. Teleflora’s Rosy Swirls Bouquet (Starting at $99.99) – Capture Mom’s heart with Teleflora’s Rosy Swirls vase, a pearlescent beauty radiating elegance and charm, paired with a bouquet of pink roses and lavender blooms, a delightful Mother’s Day surprise she’ll cherish.



