Carboprost Tromethamine Market to Gain 2.96 Billion, by 2033 with 4% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global carboprost tromethamine market will reach USD 2.96 billion in 2033. The main applications for carboprost tromethamine are in gynaecology and obstetrics. It stimulates uterine contractions in a manner akin to that of naturally occurring prostaglandins and is delivered via injection. Its primary uses are in labour induction, postpartum haemorrhage control, and abortion induction. In obstetric and gynecologic practice, carboprost tromethamine is used when it's necessary to promote labour, manage postpartum haemorrhage, or induce abortion. In some situations, carboprost tromethamine offers a safer, non-surgical approach for inducing abortions.



Because it is synthetic, dosing and administration may be done precisely, improving the drug's efficacy and safety profile. Carboprost tromethamine is used during medical abortion treatments to induce an abortion by helping the foetus pass via the mouth. It helps control excessive bleeding following childbirth in postpartum haemorrhage. It aids in reducing excessive bleeding during childbirth and may even save lives by averting serious blood loss in postpartum haemorrhage. When necessary, it can also induce labour, which helps start the birthing process. The effectiveness of carboprost tromethamine in generating uterine contractions, its non-surgical method of causing abortion, and its precision dosing capabilities are among its advantages.



Key Insight of the Global Carboprost Tromethamine Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region has a state-of-the-art healthcare system with cutting-edge clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies prepared to treat obstetric crises. Before being approved for distribution, Carboprost Tromethamine must pass strict safety and effectiveness standards monitored closely by the appropriate authorities. The pharmaceutical industry in North America is strong, with top businesses investing in R&D and manufacturing to match the demand for obstetric drugs. Patients might obtain Carboprost Tromethamine because of the significant demand for obstetric drugs in North America and the accessibility of healthcare services.



The application segment is divided into postpartum haemorrhage treatment and pregnancy abortion. In 2023, the postpartum haemorrhage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 75% and revenue of 1.50 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2023, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 0.88 billion.



Advancement in market



Long Grove Pharmaceuticals introduced the generic version of Pfizer's Hemabate, carboprost tromethamine injectable. The drug, which comes in a vial, is prescribed to treat uterine atony-related postpartum haemorrhage. The introduction of carboprost tromethamine injectable is another demonstration of Long Grove Pharmaceuticals' dedication to producing differentiated generics quickly.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing prevalence of PPH and other problems associated with pregnancy.



Growing rates of obstetric problems, including uterine atony, placental anomalies, and coagulation disorders, are driving up demand for carboprost tromethamine. The occurrence of obstetric problems is higher among older mothers and in populations with increasing rates of obesity and comorbidities. Furthermore, the risk of problems, including uterine atony and placental anomalies, is increased by medical procedures like caesarean births and labour inductions. These diseases can also arise due to environmental factors such as pollution exposure, sedentary lifestyles, and inadequate nutrition. Interventions such as carboprost tromethamine are needed more frequently to control possible consequences, especially postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), as the incidence of these obstetric problems rises. Thus, the increasing need to manage the rising prevalence of obstetric problems is driving the expanding need for carboprost tromethamine.



Restraints: The cost of carboprost tromethamine.



Access to carboprost tromethamine is severely hampered by its high cost, especially for patients without sufficient health insurance and in low- and middle-income nations. Several variables, including distribution costs, manufacturing costs, patent and intellectual property rights, regulatory fees, and R&D expenditures, cause its high cost. The cost of pharmaceuticals is influenced by the significant resources that pharmaceutical companies devote to research and development. Furthermore, firms with patent protection have exclusive control over the distribution and sale of carboprost tromethamine, which may limit competition and keep prices high. Access to necessary obstetric treatment may be hampered by the expensive cost of carboprost tromethamine, especially in areas with constrained funding and resources for healthcare. Consequently, the high price of carboprost tromethamine will constrain the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Infrastructure expenditures for healthcare are rising.



Increased knowledge of obstetric care and pertinent measures targeted at preventing maternal morbidity and death has been greatly aided by advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and obstetric care. Healthcare systems worldwide are progressively implementing emergency services and standardized practices to improve maternal health outcomes. Given its established effectiveness in lowering blood loss and minimizing maternal morbidity and death linked to PPH, carboprost tromethamine is included in these protocols. In addition, healthcare professionals are instructed and taught how to utilize carboprost tromethamine correctly. This guarantees that they are skilled in administering the drug safely and efficiently in emergencies, improving the results for mothers. Consequently, during the projection period, the market will expand and flourish as healthcare systems continue to improve and draw investments to upgrade their infrastructure.



Challenges: The lack of trained healthcare professionals.



Limited training and education among healthcare providers regarding the administration, dosage, and potential side effects of Carboprost Tromethamine can hinder the market's growth and reach. Limited resources, geographical barriers, and insufficient opportunities for continuing education and specialized training in obstetric care contribute to the lack of trained professionals in the field. Inadequate knowledge about potential side effects may cause a failure to recognize and manage adverse reactions promptly. This can lead to suboptimal management of obstetric emergencies. Therefore, the lack of trained healthcare professionals will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global carboprost tromethamine market are:



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLP

• ANGUS Chemical Company

• BioSpectra, Inc.

• ChemScene

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP

• Merck KGaA

• Pfizer

• Universal Biologicals

• Woodward Pharma



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment

• Pregnancy Abortion



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



