Royal Farms Honors Healthcare Heroes in Partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association for National Hospital Week

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, renowned for its iconic "World-Famous Chicken" and freshly brewed coffee, proudly announces its third annual partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) to express gratitude to frontline healthcare workers during National Hospital Week, observed from May 12th to May 18th. As a token of appreciation for their dedication, Royal Farms will distribute 250 complimentary coffee coupons to 63 hospitals across Maryland.

The Maryland Hospital Association serves Maryland’s nonprofit hospitals and health systems through collective action to shape policies, practices, financing, and performance to advance health care and the health of all Marylanders. Royal Farms aims to recognize and support the invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals who serve their communities.

“Royal Farms is honored once again to support Maryland’s health care workers with a free coffee. Their unwavering commitment to public health is truly commendable. We eagerly seize opportunities like National Hospital Week to honor exceptional individuals tirelessly working to sustain and uplift their communities. We are proud to express our gratitude in partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association.” said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations for Royal Farms.

"Royal Farms' ongoing generosity truly embodies community support at its finest. For the third consecutive year, they have shown their heartfelt recognition of our hospital teams," says Melony G. Griffith, President & CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association. "As Hospital Week approaches, we invite all Marylanders to join us in celebrating the invaluable contributions of hospitals and their dedicated employees.”

This partnership underscores Royal Farms' unwavering dedication to acknowledging and supporting the selfless service of healthcare professionals. Royal Farms encourages members of the community to join in expressing gratitude to healthcare workers during Hospital Week. Through small acts of appreciation, we can collectively recognize the extraordinary efforts of those who serve our communities.

