Louisiana Small Business Owner Named 2024 National Small Business Person of the Year

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, named Iam C. Tucker of Integrated Logistical Support, Inc. (ILSI) in Louisiana as the National Small Business Person of the Year for 2024 at the National Small Business Week (NSBW) awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

This prestigious award, which recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create sustainable, thriving businesses in their communities, has been a cornerstone of the SBA’s annual NSBW celebrations for more than 60 years. During NSBW 2024, the SBA is honoring business owners, lending partners, and advocates who power our nation’s economy as we build on the Small Business Boom the country is experiencing under the Biden-Harris Administration.

“The SBA is proud to recognize 2024 National Small Business Person of the Year Iam C. Tucker, who exemplifies the grit, ingenuity, and determination that define our nation’s entrepreneurs,” said Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “As a second-generation owner of ILSI, Iam has overseen tremendous business growth over the last 15 years in the engineering field while demonstrating the value of hard work and resourcefulness in ensuring continued resilience. I am honored that the SBA has been a part of her successful and ongoing journey.”

At the awards ceremony, Administrator Guzman also announced that the National Runner-Up for the Small Business Person of the Year is Heather McDowell of Seattle Green Earth Cleaning, an eco-friendly, socially responsible company created to improve the lives of clients, employees, and the community.

“Since starting her home-based business over ten years ago, Heather has experienced remarkable growth in sales and number of employees – a testament to her success in leveraging vital resources she needed to scale and fill market needs,” said Administrator Guzman. “I am honored to recognize Heather’s impact on the economy, her employees and community as she delivers sustainable solutions to help protect the environment.”

At the awards ceremony, Administrator Guzman also recognized and all state and territory award winners and industry leaders for excellence in entrepreneurial development, exporting, federal contracting, lending, and disaster recovery.

National Small Business Person of the Year Winner:

Iam C. Tucker, President & CEO

Integrated Logistical Support, Inc. – New Orleans, LA



Iam C. Tucker is the President & CEO of Integrated Logistical Support, Inc. (ILSI), a civil engineering firm in New Orleans, Louisiana. ILSI Engineering provides services in the civil engineering field, specializing in sewer, water, street, and drainage design projects.



As a second-generation owner of ILSI for over 15 years, Ms. Tucker has grown the company from 9 employees to 50 employees, with a revenue of over $2.7 million. Under her leadership, ILSI has received more than 100 contract awards across various state, local, and federal agencies.

Ms. Tucker is a graduate of the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program for government contractors and has leveraged financial assistance available through SBA loan programs. Under her leadership, ILSI Engineering continues to expand its capabilities and clientele both locally and nationally.

National Small Business Person of the Year Runner-Up:

Heather McDowell, Founder and Steward

Seattle Green Earth Cleaning – Seattle, WA

Heather McDowell launched Seattle Green Earth Cleaning in 2013 with the goal of creating an eco-friendly, socially responsible company to improve the lives of clients, employees, and the wider community.

Initially working out of a home office and storage unit, the company eventually acquired its own building with offices, a warehouse, and staff amenities and has grown to support 46 team members. In 2023, Heather participated in the SBA T.H.R.I.V.E Emerging Leaders Reimagined program, honing her strategy for growing the company through employee development and a cooperative leadership model.

The company is an active supporter of the local food bank, a regular donor to local charities, and volunteers its cleaning services to local organizations and to regular cleanup of their adopted city street.

For more information on other National Small Business Week events, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

