VenHub Completes PCAOB Audit and New Reg CF Filing; Sets Stage for Global Market Entry

PASADENA, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- VenHub , a dynamic leader in autonomous retail solutions (A.I. Driven "Smart Stores"), and a key division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. , has completed a critical PCAOB audit and submitted a new Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) filing, strategically positioning itself for entry into global markets.

Ensuring Compliance for Global Expansion

The completion of the PCAOB audit, expertly conducted by RRBB Accountants & Advisors, demonstrates VenHub's commitment to compliance and transparency, essential for its forthcoming debut on global exchanges. Further details about the auditing firm can be explored at RRBB .

Executive Insights on Global Aspirations

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, expressed great pride in these accomplishments, remarking: “These milestones reflect our unwavering dedication to redefining retail through our innovative Smart Stores. With these regulatory steps, VenHub is not only prepared but also eager to tap into the global markets, bringing a fresh perspective to retail solutions worldwide.”

He continued: “Our progress, including receiving over 800 pre-orders, is a testament to the global market's readiness for an evolution in retail. We are poised to make significant impacts on a global scale, enhancing the retail experience with our smart, efficient, and customer-centric solutions.”

About VenHub

VenHub is revolutionizing the retail industry by integrating cutting-edge technology with the traditional retail experience. Operating under Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub’s Smart Stores offer round-the-clock service, combining efficiency with a personalized shopping experience to meet the modern consumer's needs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially.

