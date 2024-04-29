Biocontrol Agents Market Share Projections: CAGR of 15% Envisions Market Size of $20.22 Billion by 2033

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5 billion in 2023 global biocontrol agents market will reach USD 20.22 billion in 2033. Biopesticides are another name for biocontrol agents. They are naturally occurring materials or live organisms employed in forestry, agriculture, and other ecosystems to manage weeds, pests, and illnesses. They provide chemical insecticides with a sustainable and eco-friendly substitute. The following are a few examples of biocontrol agents: wasps, fungi, bacteria, ladybirds, and lacewings. The requirement to lessen the environmental impact of pest management techniques gives rise to the need for biocontrol agents. Applications for biocontrol agents can be found in many industries, such as aquaculture, forestry, urban pest management, greenhouse production, and agriculture. They provide long-term control by establishing self-sustaining populations and selective control with fewer chemical residues left behind. They present viable ways to lessen the need for chemical pesticides, lessen harmful effects on the environment, and support long-term agricultural sustainability.



Scope of Biocontrol Agents Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 15% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 5 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 20.22 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Active Substance, Crop Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Biocontrol Agents Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Due to the presence of prestigious universities, research centres, and agricultural businesses dedicated to studying and developing biocontrol agents, the region leads the world in innovation and breakthroughs in biocontrol agents. Regulatory bodies encourage innovation and uptake because of their simplified rules and regulations. Due to North America's diverse agricultural terrain, opportunities for biocontrol agents exist in various crops and climates.



In 2023, the microbials segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.95 billion.



The active substance segment is divided into microbials, macrobials, and entomopathogenic nematodes. In 2023, the microbials segment dominated the market, with a 39% market share and revenue of 1.95 billion.



In 2023, the vegetables and fruits segment dominated the market, with a 44% market share and revenue of 2.20 billion.



The crop type segment is divided into cereals and grains, vegetables and fruits, pulses and oilseeds, and others. In 2023, the vegetables and fruits segment dominated the market with a 44% market share and revenue of 2.20 billion.



In 2023, the on-field segment dominated the market, with a 46% market share and revenue of 2.30 billion.



The application segment is divided into seed treatment, on-field, and post-harvest. In 2023, the on-field segment dominated the market with a 46% market share and revenue of 2.30 billion.



Advancement in market



The Integrated Biological Control Laboratory at the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) in Hyderabad, Telangana, was officially opened by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. Modern facilities for providing hands-on experience with production methodologies for biopesticides, biocontrol agents like predators and parasitoids, entomopathogenic fungi, biofertilizers, NPV, phenol, and botanicals are found in the new Integrated Bio Control Laboratory (BC Lab) at NIPHM. Using bio-control agents, bio-pesticides, and bio-fertilizers will decrease the usage of conventional pesticides and fertilizers, which will lessen their negative impacts on the environment and public health while improving soil and plant health.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing consciousness of sustainability and the environment.



The growing need for biocontrol agents in agriculture is largely attributed to growing environmental consciousness. The detrimental consequences of chemical pesticides on ecosystems, biodiversity, and human health are becoming more widely acknowledged. Growing consumer awareness of food production practices has increased demand for items grown with ecologically friendly practices. A good substitute is biocontrol products, which target pests with the least damage to beneficial organisms and environmental chemical residues. For farmers looking for sustainable solutions, their selectivity, durability, and compatibility with integrated pest management tactics make them more appealing. The move towards biocontrol agents indicates a larger social concern for agricultural sustainability in the environment. Thus, the expansion of the worldwide biocontrol agents market would be driven by the growing awareness of sustainability and the environment.



Restraints: The biocontrol agents' costs.



Finding and creating efficient biological control organisms requires a large investment in research and development. Growing, fermenting, extracting, and packaging the active ingredients of biocontrol agents results in production and formulation expenses. Investing in appropriate materials, labelling, and transportation is necessary for packaging and distribution. Registration fees and the cost of environmental impact assessments are involved in establishing regulatory compliance. As a result, the biocontrol agents' substantial cost implications will restrict the market's expansion.



Opportunities: A favourable framework for regulations.



Regulatory scrutiny comprises government bodies supervising and controlling chemical pesticides. As evidence of the detrimental impacts of pesticides on ecosystems has grown, so has the level of scrutiny. As evidence of the detrimental impacts of pesticides on ecosystems, biodiversity, and human health has grown, so has the level of scrutiny. The usage of pesticides has been subject to stricter controls in recent years. Focus has been placed on gradually eliminating or limiting the use of specific pesticide classes that are thought to present significant dangers. Stakeholders are now searching for alternate pest management techniques that minimize their environmental impact while meeting regulatory standards due to regulatory scrutiny. The use of biocontrol agents has shown promise as a remedy. Because biocontrol agents are environmentally beneficial and sustainable, strict regulations in their favour will therefore support their growth and development over the anticipated period.



Challenges: The risk of non-target effects.



There's a possibility that biocontrol agents may interact with non-target organisms, leading to adverse effects. Unintended predation or parasitism is a common concern, where biocontrol agents may inadvertently target beneficial insects or non-pest species. This can disrupt ecosystem balance and lead to cascading effects on ecosystem dynamics. Biocontrol agents may pose risks to endangered species' survival or conservation efforts. Therefore, the unintended effects of biocontrol agents may limit their adoption and challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global biocontrol agents market are:



• Andermatt Biocontrol AG

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Certis USA LLC

• FMC Corporation

• Koppert Biological Systems

• Novozymes

• Som Phytopharma India Ltd

• Syngenta AG

• Valent Biosciences LLC



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Active Substance



• Microbials

• Macrobials

• Entomopathogenic Nematodes



By Crop Type



• Cereals and Grains

• Vegetables and Fruits

• Pulses and Oilseeds

• Others



By Application



• Seed Treatment

• On-Field

• Post-Harvest



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



