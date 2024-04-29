IQ Fiber Launches Service in Gainesville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, has activated its network in Gainesville and will begin serving its first customers in the area. IQ Fiber’s initial investment in Gainesville and Alachua County is now estimated at $50 million and represents the company’s accelerated growth beyond Jacksonville.

“IQ Fiber is bringing high-speed internet to a community that is in desperate need of it,” said Gainesville City Commissioner Bryan Eastman, whose district includes the first network area. “We’ve had a lack of competition in our area for decades, which means expensive, slow internet and no options for our residents. I’m excited to see new fiber infrastructure bringing modern, fiber speed broadband that’s been lacking for so long.”

Headquartered in Jacksonville with a new office in Gainesville, IQ Fiber is deploying its network across Alachua, Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties. Since it began operations in 2021, IQ Fiber has built more than 1,500 miles – almost 8 million feet – of fiber-optic network across North Florida. The company has 135 local employees serving customers in the Jacksonville and Gainesville areas.

“We are excited to launch our Gainesville network and bring the first modern, reliable and customer-friendly internet choice to the community,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “In just two years, we have established a significant presence across our home in North Florida and delivered on our promise to simplify and deliver a personal customer experience in a way that no other provider has been able to achieve.”

IQ Fiber is closing the gap between available fiber-optic internet and residents in North Florida. IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The IQ Fiber network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information visit www.iqfiber.com.

