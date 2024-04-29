Designing a Bright Future: Canon Solutions America Celebrates the University of Louisville Students’ Talents, Centered on World Design Day

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help celebrate World Design Day and empower students, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., partnered with Hite Institute of Art + Design at the University of Louisville (UofL).





The World Design Day activities were part of Canon Solutions America’s ongoing support of UofL activities, including acting as the flagship sponsor of the university’s Portfolio Day on April 26. The event offered graduating seniors from the bachelor of fine arts (BFA) in graphic design program a chance to put their work on display for the collegiate community and the Louisville region. This also provided a platform for the next generation of designers to network with creative industry professionals.

“Empowering the next generation of artists is a pillar of Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, and we are proud to celebrate World Design Day with the incredible students and faculty at the University of Louisville,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “By fostering a connection between students and mentors, we aim to inspire young artists and designers. This partnership underscores our commitment to provide talented students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the world of design. We thank the team at the Hite Institute for organizing such a wonderful event.”

Engaged learning experiences held in advance of Portfolio Day included a series of workshops and activities. To help graduating students refine their work, a team of graphic designers from Canon provided mentorship training and portfolio advice. In addition, Canon experts and executives led a virtual session to help junior students hone their video and still photography skills. The team also worked with the University of Louisville’s local Canon Solutions America print shop leaders to teach students how to use large-format printers, prepare their files, and select papers and finishing options for their portfolio projects. In total, Canon Solutions America orchestrated over eight hours of instruction for the students to impart knowledge ahead of the event.

This year, 14 graphic design students will earn their BFA degrees from the competitive, professional preparatory program, culminating in the capstone Portfolio Day event. Students’ portfolios highlighted the diversity of the graphic design discipline, with projects including visual identity systems, packaging, UX/UI, websites, branding, and publications. The students will receive their degrees at commencement ceremonies on May 11; links to their online portfolios are available on the Portfolio Day web page.

“Learning from the team at Canon Solutions America was transformative for our students, providing valuable insights into the professional landscape that awaits them post-graduation,” said Gerry Bradley, executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville. “The mentorship and support from Canon enriched our students’ understanding of successful design and storytelling and provided them with crucial real-world perspectives. Connecting students with industry professionals is a critical component of their education; it equips them with practical experiences and positions them for success as they pursue careers in design.”

Each year, World Design Day recognizes the impact of the medium on everyday life while celebrating the design aspects of aesthetics, form, and function. It also emphasizes the importance of advancing and empowering young artists worldwide in several areas of design including visual communication, graphic design, awareness, promotion, management, and training.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Attachment