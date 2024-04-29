Juniper Design + Build Shoreland Project Selected For Cutting-Edge Design and Performance

Portland, ME, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what Juniper Design + Build describes as one of its most comprehensive, energy-efficient projects to date, the design-build company is hosting a BuildingEnergy Pro Tour of a new home where a 19th-century cottage once stood on Peaks Island in Portland, Maine. The project has received attention by professionals throughout the Northeast for its creative use of cutting-edge, energy-efficient and carbon-reducing building technologies.

Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA) selects from projects from across the Northeast, including New England states, along with New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, for these educational, AIA-accredited events. Other BuildingEnergy Pro Tours this spring include a tour of an all-electric, affordable passive house development in Boston, as well as an event at the world’s first Living Building Challenge Core-Ready building in Allentown, PA.

NESEA selected to showcase this Peaks Island project for several reasons:

A deconstruction process was used in lieu of demolition to salvage materials of the previous structure and reduce landfill waste.

The utilization of new-to-market, carbon-reducing materials including Timber HP® for wall and roof insulation and Glavel® insulation below the basement slab.

The house’s all-electric mechanical systems including an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), ducted air source heat pumps, electric baseboard backup, and air source heat pump hot water

The unique challenges of site planning and building a climate resilient home and a new pier in the shoreland zone

Dozens of design and construction professionals will attend this sold-out event on May 3, from 11:45 am to 4:30pm, at 38 Centennial Street on Peaks Island, Portland.

Media is invited to attend for video, photography, and interviews with Juniper Design + Build and NESEA representatives.

About Juniper Design+Build

Juniper Design+Build is a majority woman-owned company created out of the 2022 union of Thompson Johnson Woodworks (TJW) and Rachel Conly Design after 15 years of working collaboratively on projects along the coast of Maine. The three co-founders are TJW’s Heather Thompson, TJW’s expert builder and building science savant Mark Pollard, and AIA award-winning architectural designer Rachel Conly. The company is driven by a passion to leave a legacy that protects the earth and inspires future generations of Mainers. Their work is regularly featured in architectural and building trade publications for its exceptional design and forward-looking approach to energy-efficient construction and carbon mitigation.