Boyd Hampers Magazine Announces Closure of Print Edition in 2025

Cloughmills, Northern Ireland, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyd Hampers Magazine, the esteemed British food and lifestyle monthly known for its rich blend of culinary expertise and lifestyle enrichment, announced today that it will discontinue its print edition at the end of 2025. The transition to a fully digital platform underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation and accessibility in delivering high-quality content.

The last edition of the Boyd Hampers Magazine will be in January 2025.



About Boyd Hampers Magazine



Founded in February 2001, Boyd Hampers Magazine has established itself as a leading food and lifestyle industry authority. With a total circulation reaching 127,365 in 2014, the magazine has been a trusted source of recipes, entertaining ideas, restaurant recommendations, and wine reviews. Headquartered in Cloughmills, Northern Ireland, the publication has consistently provided its readers with content that enhances lifestyle choices and culinary experiences.

A strategic Shift to Digital

Boyd Hampers is one of the UK’s popular gift hamper businesses. They included the magazine's first edition as inserts in their gift hamper orders, and it soon became popular with customers and was formally named the Boyd Hampers Magazine.

“It’s sad to think we will no longer have the print version of the magazine, but the move to digital is a strategic response to the evolving media landscape and our audience’s changing preferences,” said Gareth Boyd, Managing Director of Boyd Hampers. “This transition will allow us to engage with our readers on a more frequent basis and across a wider array of platforms.”

Norah Clark, Editor of Boyd Hampers Magazine, added, “The print version of Boyd Hampers Magazine is well known all around the UK and America. While we cherish the tradition of our print magazine, we are excited about the possibilities of a digital future. We will continue to deliver the high-quality and engaging content our readers expect, but now with even more agility and relevance.”

Expanding Digital Footprint

Boyd Hampers Magazine’s digital transformation is set to expand its reach and influence. It will provide enhanced content that includes interactive features, video series, and live webinars. The move is aligned with the magazine’s goal of meeting readers wherever they are, making it easier than ever to access its authoritative content.

Continued Commitment to Quality

The digital version of Boyd Hampers Magazine will uphold the high standards of journalism and storytelling that have been its hallmark since 2001. The magazine’s team is dedicated to leveraging the latest digital technology to enhance the reader experience and engagement.

End of an Era, Start of a New Chapter

The final print edition of Boyd Hampers Magazine will be a commemorative issue in January 2025. It will celebrate its rich history and the legacy of its print publication while looking forward to the opportunities in its digital transformation.

About Boyd Hampers

Boyd Hampers was founded in February 2001 and soon became one of the UK’s fastest-growing online gift hamper retailers. It is known for selecting carefully curated food products and delivers gift hampers worldwide from the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia.

