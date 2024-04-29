Cell Counting Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2033; Growing Prevalence of AIDS and Cancer to Propel Growth

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.1 billion cell counting market will reach USD 16.5 billion by 2033. Due to its vital role in cancer research, diagnosis, and therapy development, the market for cell counting has experienced substantial expansion due to the rise in cancer incidences. For example, the Division of Cancer Control & Population Sciences (DCCPS) of the National Cancer Institute reported that 623,405 Americans had experienced metastatic melanoma, lung, prostate, or colorectal cancer. Cell counting methodologies are essential in cancer studies to evaluate cell proliferation rates, assess tumour progression, determine treatment responses, and analyse cell characteristics. They also greatly aid in developing personalised and targeted treatment strategies to combat this widespread disease and greatly contribute to our understanding of the complexities of cancer biology. Further improvements in accuracy, speed, and efficiency in cell counting procedures have come from ongoing breakthroughs and advancements, such as automated systems, image-based analysis, and flow cytometry. Researchers, physicians, and businesses looking for dependable, high-throughput cell analysis technologies are drawn to these developments.



Scope of Cell Counting Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.4% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 8.1 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 16.5 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Product, Application, End-User, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insights on Cell Counting Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to its advanced healthcare system, large R&D expenditures, and the existence of significant industry companies providing cutting-edge cell counters, North America led the global cell counting market. The demand for precise diagnostics and customised treatments has increased due to North America's growing emphasis on precision medicine and rising healthcare spending, which has led to an increase in the use of cell counting technology. The region's market has grown due in part to continuous technical improvements, including integrating digital health solutions and automation into cell counting methods.



The consumables & accessories segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.69 billion.



Their high utilisation volume is the reason for expanding accessories and consumables. Additionally, the introduction of new items spurs growth in the market.



The complete blood count segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.02 billion.



This test is one of the most popular tests to assess a person's general health. It measures numerous blood components, including RBC, WBC, haemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets. Since complete blood counts are frequently used to monitor blood illnesses like anaemia and leukaemia, the rising incidence of these conditions is expected to propel market expansion.



The research and academic institutes segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.75 billion.



The research and academic institutes segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.75 billion. The wide use of cytometers in cell biology research projects is responsible for the prevailing share. Researchers use cytometers to measure attributes like physical characteristics, kind, and lineage to track the evolution of viruses, diseases, and other microorganisms. The strategic actions of major industry competitors further drive the segment.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases



Cell counting is essential for diagnosing AIDS and cancer, among other chronic illnesses. The rising incidence of these diseases is driving global demand for cell counting products. Growing government programmes and funding for stem cell research also support the marketing of these goods, increasing the market for cell counting items.



Restraint: High cost



Cell counting techniques cannot be used for medical or scientific reasons due to the high costs of the necessary tools, apparatus, and processes. The development of cell counting is hampered by the antiquated technology and underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure seen in many economies worldwide.



Opportunity: Increasing government initiatives



Government programmes support the study of cell therapies and provide growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, funding for stem cell research has increased recently, further expediting the field's expansion. For example, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine awarded Stem Cell Research and the Eli and Edythe Broad Centre of Regenerative Medicine at UCLA more than USD 5.7 million in March 2023 to advance stem cell-based technologies for treating cancer and intellectual disabilities.



Some of the major players operating in the cell counting market are:



● Merck KGaA

● PerkinElmer, Inc.

● Danaher

● BioTek Instruments, Inc.

● DeNovix Inc.

● ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

● Agilent Technologies

● BD

● Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

● GE Healthcare



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Consumables & Accessories

● Instruments



By Application:



● Stem Cell Research

● Bioprocessing

● Complete Blood Count

● Cell Based Therapeutics

● Toxicology

● Others



By End-User:



● Research & Academic Institutes

● Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

● Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

● Others



About the report:



The global cell counting market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



