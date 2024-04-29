Royal Farms Is Expanding Its World-Famous Footprint in Martinsburg, West Virginia

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, celebrated for its delicious World-Famous chicken and commitment to convenience, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Martinsburg, WV. The store, located at 105 Weis Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25402, will officially open its doors to the public on May 28, 2024, inviting residents and travelers to experience the Royal Farms difference firsthand.

With a legacy spanning over 60 years, Royal Farms has established itself as a beloved destination for fresh, high-quality food, and exceptional customer service. The Martinsburg store will continue this tradition, offering a wide array of freshly prepared food, including Royal Farms' iconic hand-breaded fried chicken, made-to-order sandwiches, breakfast items, and an assortment of snacks and beverages.

This location will feature a gas station with sixteen fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs. The new store will be located just 9 minutes away from the Big Apple Time Capsule and 11 minutes away from Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into Martinsburg and become more integrated into the community," said Kim Kneipp, District Leader of Royal Farms. "At Royal Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with not only delicious food but making positive impacts in the communities we serve. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the residents of Martinsburg, and we are eager to serve them for years to come.”

To celebrate our newest addition in Martinsburg, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-martinsburg-wv-soft-opening-tickets-865806820507?aff. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

Royal Farms takes pride in being more than just a convenience store; we are a community hub where neighbors gather, and meaningful connections are forged. As we prepare to open our doors in Martinsburg, we are committed to supporting local initiatives and becoming an integral part of the community fabric.

Royal Farms will be making a monetary donation to Berkely County Meals on Wheels of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Since 1971, Berkeley County Meals on Wheels has provided hot nutritious low-cost meals for homebound, disabled, and convalescing residents of Berkeley County, West Virginia. By delivering right to their door, recipients can sustain their independence within their homes. To learn more, go here: https://www.berkeleycountymealsonwheels.com/

For West Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

