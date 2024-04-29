Royal Finance Coin Pre-Sale Announced: An Environmental-Friendly Investment Opportunity Prioritizing Long-Time Value Growth

Milan, Italy, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Finance Coin (RFC) has announced the commencement of the pre-sale of its much-awaited token, offering early investors a chance to join the project at a favorable entry point. The brainchild of financial experts from the crypto industry, the RFC token is strategically positioned for high growth, backed by tangible assets, and committed to sustainability, making it a pioneering investment opportunity.

Post-pre-sale, RFC vows to reinvest in state-of-the-art crypto mining machines housed within Aruba.it's premier data centers, exclusively powered by renewable energy sources. This initiative underscores RFC's pledge to sustainable mining practices, ensuring a greener future for digital finance.

RFC's strategic investment insights project significant asset generation, with each mining machine capable of producing cryptocurrency worth one Bitcoin monthly. This deliberate injection of value enhances RFC's token worth, fostering steady appreciation in the market.

Mined cryptocurrency is reinvested into RFC's liquidity pool, bolstering token stability and growth. This strategic move not only ensures continuous asset backing but also drives value and stability in the cryptocurrency market.

RFC offers a staking program for token holders, providing competitive Annual Percentage Yields (APY) and monthly rewards. This initiative fosters community engagement, contributing to RFC's ecosystem stability and growth.

RFC announces plans to establish an international hub in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion journey. Details of this venture will be unveiled in due course, reflecting RFC's ambition to solidify its presence in the global market.

RFC's innovative solution aims to replace traditional mining farms with a decentralized, low-energy-impact system, ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Through local cluster nodes, RFC intelligently connects to primary pool services, optimizing hash accumulation and reducing electricity consumption.

RFC's roadmap outlines strategic milestones, including the pre-sale, public sale, mining operations kick-off, and setting up an international hub in Dubai, paving the way for exponential growth and market expansion.

With yearly revenue goals of $6 million to $7.2 million from mining operations and market cap milestones aiming for exponential growth, RFC promises lucrative returns and sustainable growth prospects.

Royal Finance Coin (RFC) epitomizes the fusion of technology, sustainability, and investment opportunity, offering a compelling case for investors seeking long-term value growth and environmental responsibility.



To learn more, read the whitepaper at: https://whitepaper.rfcofficial.io/



