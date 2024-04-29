BuzzBallz Signs as Official Wine-Based Ready to Drink Sponsor with Activated Events

Carrollton, TX, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz is bringing the party to the southwest all year long as the Official Wine-Based Ready to Drink Sponsor with premier outdoor events company Activated Events. Throughout 2024, BuzzBallz has signed to sponsor at least 11 events put on by Activated.

At this point in the year, BuzzBallz has already sponsored 3 of these events, promoting their brand of premixed cocktails to tens of thousands of attendees in southwest states including California and Arizona.

The Activated Events sponsored by BuzzBallz in 2024 include multiple stops on the Boots in the Park country concert series as well as the Smoke Show BBQ and country music festival and Coastal Country Jam country music festival.

“Country fans love BuzzBallz and so do we here at Activated Events,” Alexander Will, Director of Brand Partnerships with Activated Events, said. “Our meaningful partnership has grown significantly over the past two years, and we are excited about our bright future together.”

Along with featuring their wine-based BuzzBallz Chillers as an available drink at each event, BuzzBallz will be hosting on-site activations with merch giveaways, games, surveys, and sweepstakes leading up to the event.

The sweepstakes will be posted on BuzzBallz social media channels, where people can enter for a chance to win tickets to an event.

Cori Culbertson, BuzzBallz Trade and Events Marketing Manager, said she’s hoping to create a more lasting impression on event-goers at this year’s sponsored events, and hopefully see some familiar faces.

“We saw great success in our partnerships with Activated Events in 2023, and knew we had to go bigger and better this year. We’re excited to provide BuzzBallz experiences at events that audiences will remember just as much as their favorite bands and times with friends,” she said.

BuzzBallz has increased their events efforts to be aligned with multiple types of festival experiences in 2024. These festivals align with the BuzzBallz brand which is built upon themes of good times, being the life of the party, and making memories with loved ones.

The next event from Activated Events sponsored by BuzzBallz will be the Boots in the Park country music festival in Santa Clarita, CA on May 10, featuring headliner Sam Hunt.

For tickets and more information, visit www.activatedevents.com and www.buzzballz.com.

###

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master’s degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 25 countries. The company’s two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

