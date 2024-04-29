Bavarian Nordic Receives 65 mEUR Contract to Supply Smallpox Vaccines for EU Strategic Reserve

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 29, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the award of a contract valued at EUR 65 million to supply its MVA-BN® smallpox vaccine to the strategic reserve within the European Union (EU) in 2025. This third, and larger order follows two previous orders, received in 2023 and delivered in 2024, for smallpox vaccines to rescEU stockpiles across Europe and will help to expand the EU’s capability to respond to future biological threats and emergencies by enabling rapid deployment of medical countermeasures to its member states.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “Public health crises in recent years have demonstrated the need for building a robust infrastructure across EU nations for deploying vaccines in emergencies. We applaud the rescEU initiative, which aims to reinforce the EU’s ability to respond to future health crises and through incremental orders for our smallpox vaccine will further strengthen the biological preparedness across the region. We are pleased to expand this collaboration, as we further increase our commitments to supplying smallpox vaccines to a growing customer base, while also adding to our base of secured contracts for 2025.”

About the smallpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed under the brand names JYNNEOS®, IMVANEX® and IMVAMUNE®) is a non-replicating smallpox and mpox vaccine. The vaccine is approved by the FDA, EC, Health Canada, MHRA and Swissmedic and has also obtained emergency use authorization in other territories for use during the mpox outbreak. The vaccine was originally developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines.

About rescEU

RescEU is part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, established by the European Commission as a safety net to protect citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks. It includes, among others, reserves of medical countermeasures which can be deployed in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. The EU sanitary stockpiles are built in cooperation with the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) created by the EU at the end of 2021 following the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more:

https://civil-protection-humanitarian-aid.ec.europa.eu/what/civil-protection/resceu_en https://health.ec.europa.eu/health-emergency-preparedness-and-response-hera_en

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

