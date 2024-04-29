Maxim Group Expands its Fixed Income Group with the Addition of Stephen Read, Mark Koontz, and Tim Reilly

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announced the expansion of its Fixed Income Group through the addition of Stephen Read, Mark Koontz, and Tim Reilly.



Messrs. Read, Koontz, and Reilly bring over 50 years of experience in the fixed income markets, having served in various roles across several firms including, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord Genuity, and BNP Paribas. They have developed an ability to perform at the highest level at the boutique and regional broker-dealer level. These additions position Maxim to expand its personalized services into new verticals, including bankruptcy claims and distressed bonds.

Michael Messinger, Co-Head of the Fixed Income Group, said, “We are very proud to announce the addition of Stephen Read, Mark Koontz and Tim Reilly to the Maxim family and the Fixed Income Group. These additions bring to the firm a team that is recognized as some of Wall Street’s foremost experts in the distressed bond and bankruptcy claims markets.”

“We look forward to the continued growth of Maxim’s Fixed Income Group and expansion into new verticals that this team brings,” said Chris Fiore, President and Vice Chairman of Maxim Group.

