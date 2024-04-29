Cansortium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

– Q4 Revenue up 9% YoY to a Record $25.5 Million



– 9th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow from Operations

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

“We delivered record revenue and positive cash flow generation during the fourth quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “We are making the critical investments needed to lay the foundation for growth and support our future plans and remain excited about the opportunities ahead.”

“In Florida, we continue to ramp our new dispensaries while driving cultivation improvements, leading to production of more high quality, high THC products. These operating improvements drove higher retail prices and higher average basket size during the quarter.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to drive improvements across our footprint in Florida and Pennsylvania, while capitalizing on our first mover advantage in Texas as we plan to open our brick-and-mortar delivery center in Houston by early 2025.”

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2022)

Revenue increased 9% to $25.5 million compared to $23.4 million.

Florida revenue increased 11% to $21.6 million compared to $19.4 million.

Adjusted gross profit¹ was $12.6 million or 49.4% of revenue, compared to $0.7 million or 3.1% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million compared to $7.9 million, with the decrease primarily driven by higher SG&A spend due to additional stores.

Cash flow from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.4 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year.

At December 31, 2023 the Company had approximately $10.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $61.2 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Full Year 2022)

Revenue increased 11% to $97.3 million compared to $87.7 million.

Florida revenue increased 11% to $81.2 million compared to $73.0 million.

Adjusted gross profit¹ was $49.5 million or 50.9% of revenue, compared to $44.0 million or 50.1% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million compared to $25.1 million, with the increase primarily driven by higher revenue on higher customer transactions, slightly offset by higher SG&A due to new dispensary locations.

Cash flow from operations for the full year ended December 31, 2023 was $18.5 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year.



Restatement of 2023 Earnings

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, in consultation with the Company's management, concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 contained an error related to the accounting for the following items:

Biological assets: Process errors related to beginning of period balances resulted in a $6.7 million mis-classification of expense between COGS and Realized FV of Inventory. There is no impact to Net Income from this mis-classification, but it does impact Adjusted EBITDA. The affected periods are the first three quarters of 2023.

Depreciation: A misclassification led to $2.4 million of Depreciation being booked to SG&A instead of COGS. There is no impact to Net Income or Adjusted EBITDA. The affected periods are the second and third quarters of 2023.

ERTC Claim: Due to uncertainties surrounding the ERTC program, the Company has removed income from the $3.4 million sale of its ERTC to a third party. This adjustment impacts Net Income for the third quarter of 2023 but does not impact Adjusted EBITDA.



Recent Operational Highlights

In Florida, Cansortium opened four dispensaries during 2023.

The Company has opened 2 new locations in Florida thus far in 2024 and currently operates 35 locations in the state.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing investors@cansortiuminc.com.

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10023399

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For further information: www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

(850) 972-8077

investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact

Trailblaze

investors@cansortiuminc.com

Cansortium Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 10,521 $ 8,359 Trade receivable 215 28 Inventory, net 9,244 8,973 Biological assets 331 996 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,882 883 Total current assets 22,193 19,239 Property and equipment, net 27,642 31,743 Intangible assets, net 93,593 94,291 Right-of-use assets, net 31,943 30,464 Goodwill 1,525 1,526 Other assets 907 768 Total assets $ 177,803 $ 178,031 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payable $ 5,525 $ 6,931 Accrued liabilities 9,779 5,534 Income taxes payable 22,009 13,952 Derivative liabilities 9,109 8,676 Current portion of notes payable, net 213 741 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,872 2,123 Total current liabilities 49,507 37,957 Notes payable, net 61,189 56,969 Lease liabilities 37,242 33,922 Deferred tax liability 17,398 20,290 Other long-term liabilities 3,882 1,333 Total liabilities 169,218 150,471 Shareholders' equity Share capital 183,690 180,954 Share-based compensation reserve 6,739 6,395 Equity conversion feature 6,677 6,677 Warrants 29,634 28,939 Accumulated deficit (217,821 ) (195,071 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (334 ) (334 ) Total shareholders' equity 8,585 27,560 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 177,803 $ 178,031 Cansortium Inc. Statement of Operations For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) For the Years Ended December 31,

2023 2022 Revenue, net of discounts $ 97,290 $ 87,692 Cost of goods sold 47,814 43,731 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 49,476 43,961 Fair value adjustments on inventory sold 12,659 2,622 Unrealized loss on changes in fair value of biological assets (14,602 ) (9,620 ) Gross profit 47,533 36,963 Expenses General and administrative 10,022 8,288 Share-based compensation 638 545 Sales and marketing 20,193 17,510 Depreciation and amortization 7,414 6,765 Total expenses 38,267 33,108 Income from operations 9,266 3,855 Other expense (income) Finance costs, net 17,941 16,087 Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability 433 4,716 Loss on debt settlement - 1,136 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (26 ) 672 Loss on lease modifications 67 - Loss from termination of a contract 7 8,011 Other expense - 3 Total other expense 18,422 30,625 Loss before income taxes (9,156 ) (26,770 ) Income tax expense 13,594 10,376 Net loss from continuing operations (22,750 ) (37,146 ) Net loss from discontinued operations - 277 Net loss $ (22,750 ) $ (37,423 ) Other comprehensive gain that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency - 88 Comprehensive loss $ (22,750 ) $ (37,335 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic number of shares 292,622,129 252,698,567 Diluted number of shares 349,037,476 308,498,834





Cansortium Inc. Statement of Operations For the three months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) Three months ended December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Variance

Revenue, net of discounts $ 25,544 $ 23,464 $ 2,080 Cost of goods sold 12,932 22,738 (9,806 ) Gross profit before fair value adjustments(1) 12,612 726 11,886 Gross margin before fair value adjustments(1) 49.4 % 3.1 % 46.3 % Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold 3,615 27,645 (24,030 ) Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets (2,883 ) (22,844 ) 19,961 Gross profit 13,344 5,527 7,817 Gross profit margin 52.2 % 23.6 % 28.7 % Expenses: General and administrative 2,436 941 1,495 Share-based compensation (6 ) 391 (397 ) Sales and marketing 5,265 4,677 588 Depreciation and amortization 1,634 1,751 (117 ) Total expenses 9,329 7,760 1,569 Income (loss) from operations 4,015 (2,233 ) 6,248 Other expense (income): Finance costs, net 4,806 4,165 641 Change in fair market value of derivative 171 (306 ) 477 Loss (gain) on termination of a contract 1 (584 ) 585 Loss on debt settlement 116 - 116 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (96 ) 695 (791 ) Other expense - 1 (1 ) Total other expense 4,997 3,971 1,027 Loss before taxes (983 ) (6,204 ) 5,221 Income taxes 3,727 3,209 518 Loss from continuing operations (4,710 ) (9,413 ) 4,703 Loss from discontinued operations - 277 (19 ) Net loss $ (4,710 ) $ (9,689 ) $ 4,979





Cansortium Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (22,750 ) $ (37,146 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets 14,602 9,620 Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (12,659 ) (2,622 ) Share-based compensation 619 545 Depreciation and amortization 15,078 13,428 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 536 362 Accretion and interest of term loan 12,873 12,232 Interest income on notes receivable - (71 ) Interest on insurance financing 48 - Loss on disposal of assets 255 672 Loss on debt settlement - 1,136 Loss on termination of contract - 8,011 Change in fair market value of derivative 433 4,716 Interest on lease liabilities 4,473 3,612 Deferred tax expense (2,892 ) (1,273 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivable (187 ) (2 ) Inventory 15,596 11,927 Biological assets (17,145 ) (16,355 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (999 ) 404 Right of Use Assets/Liabilities (3,698 ) 197 Other assets 661 (137 ) Trade payable (1,404 ) (1,208 ) Accrued liabilities 4,409 (811 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,549 - Income taxes payable 8,057 11,832 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,455 19,069 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,019 ) (6,799 ) Purchase of intangible assets (319 ) - Payment of notes receivable - 119 Advances for notes receivable - (94 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,338 ) (6,774 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 2,992 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants - 4,660 Net proceeds from insurance financing - - Payment of lease obligations (2,381 ) (5,771 ) Net proceeds from equipment loan - 748 Exercise of options - 135 Issuance of shares for note payable extension - 162 Principal repayments of notes payable (10,566 ) (12,982 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,955 ) (13,048 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents - 88 Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,162 (665 ) Cash, beginning of year 8,359 9,024 Cash, end of year $ 10,521 $ 8,359

Cansortium Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) Year ended December December

31, 2023 31, 2022 Variance Net loss $ (22,750 ) $ (37,423 ) $ 14,673 Interest expense 17,941 16,087 1,854 Income taxes 13,594 10,376 3,218 Depreciation and amortization 15,078 13,666 1,412 EBITDA $ 23,863 $ 2,706 $ 21,157 Year ended December December 31, 2023 31, 2022 Variance EBITDA $ 23,863 $ 2,706 $ 21,157 Change in fair value of biological assets 1,943 6,998 (5,055 ) Change in fair market value of derivative 433 4,716 (4,283 ) Gain on debt settlement(1) - 1,136 (1,136 ) Loss on termination of contract(1) 7 8,011 (8,004 ) Share-based compensation 638 545 93 Discontinued operations(1) - - - Loss (gain) on disposal of assets(1) (26 ) 673 (699 ) Income from ERTC tax credit(1) - - - Loss on sale of ERTC tax credit(1) - - - Other non-recurring expense (income)(2) 327 278 48 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,183 $ 25,063 $ 2,121



_____________________________

¹ Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.