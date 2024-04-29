Pool Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

COVINGTON, La., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. A virtual presentation will be given on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 440 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com